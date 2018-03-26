Home > News > Local >

IGP Idris says he was misquoted on Sharibu's release

Sharibu IGP Idris says he was misquoted on Christian Dapchi girl's release

A statement by the police says that the IGP was misunderstood on the girl's release.

Leah Sharibu refused to convert from Christianity to Islam

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has  denied reports that he suggested that Leah Sharibu, the Christian girl being held by Boko Haram for refusing to convert to Islam, had regained her freedom and on her way home.

While speaking during an interview with journalists at the Military Command and Control Center in Maiduguri on Saturday, March 24, 2018, the IGP said he had been scheduled to travel to Dapchi but shelved the trip so as not to jeopardize the girl's release.

He said, "Obviously, I am aware and that is what we are just discussing. I am supposed to go to Dapchi today, but because of the girl, I learnt she may be released."

However, in a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood, on Sunday, March 25, he said that the IGP had been misquoted.

The statement read, "The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to the publication on some Social Media platform and conventional media indicating that the Inspector General of Police said the last Dapchi school girl will be released soon.

"The statement of the IGP was misunderstood and misquoted. The misunderstanding may be as a result of the already released Dapchi School girls expected back home in Yobe State today but could not arrive due to weather condition. The IGP could not also proceed to Dapchi because of same weather condition.

"The Force wishes the members of the public and the media disregard the purported statement as not what the IGP meant. The Force therefore reiterates that it has no information yet on the release of the last Dapchi school girl.

"This release should be taken as the true position of the IGP's statement."

Released Dapchi hostages return home

According to updated figures, 111 schoolgirls had been kidnapped from Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School by terrorists on February 19, 2018, during an attack on their school but 105 were released on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, to wild jubilation in Dapchi.

Two other hostages, a primary school boy and a primary school girl, had also been abducted and released with the 105 girls last week.

The 107 released students had been transported to Abuja after their release and met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, March 23, before returning to Yobe State to reunite with their parents and loved ones.

Samson Toromade

