Herdsmen allegedly rape woman, kill 1 farmer in Delta

In Delta Herdsmen allegedly rape woman, kill farmer in fresh attack

The herdsmen killed the farmer after he refused to allow their cattle graze on his farm, reports said.

Suspected Fulani herdsmen alleged raped a middle-aged woman when they attacked Ovwor-Olomu in the Aniocha North and Ughelli South Local Government areas of Delta state on Sunday, January 21, 2018.

Three other persons, who were said to be on their way to work in the early hours of Sunday, were injured in the attack.

The rape victim was reportedly the only female among the victims attacked by the assailants.

They are all receiving treatment at the Ughelli Central Hospital, it was gathered.

"My husband was on his way to work at about 4am when the Fulani men attacked him with a machete. He sustained injuries on his head and ear, but was able to escape", the wife of one of the victims said.

It was gathered that the herdsmen also killed a farmer in a similar attack in the state last Friday, at Onicha-Olona area of the state.

Reports said the herdsmen shot the farmer dead after he refused to allow their cattle graze on his farm, which they later set ablaze.

The victim, who hails from Anambra State, had been living with members of his family in the Delta community because of his farming business, it was learnt.

A community source said,"He challenged the herdsmen and refused to allow them to graze on his farm. They brought out a gun and shot him at close range. He fell and died on the spot.

"As I speak to you, there is tension in our community. Nobody knows what will happen next. The man’s corpse has just been taken to the Olona Police Station."

Confirming the Onicha-Olona killing, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, said the command has launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Aniamaka, however, could not confirm the attack at Ovwor-Olomu in Ughelli South, saying he was unaware of the incident as at the time of filing this report.

