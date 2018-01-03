Guild of Medical Directors say Yusuf Buhari is in stable condition

news

The Guild of Medical Directors in Nigeria have expressed their relief at the stable condition of President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf, as he recovers from injuries sustained in a motorbike accident in Abuja on Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

The president's son broke a limb and sustained an injury to the head on Boxing Day and has been hospitalised at the Cedarcrest Hospital in the Federal Capital Territory since the accident.

In a statement released by the president of the guild, Femi Dokun-Babalola, on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, he said the umbrella body of private medical practitioners in the country is happy with the efficient medical attention that Buhari has gotten from Cedarcrest where he underwent a brain surgery.

His statement read, "We are saddened to hear about the unfortunate accident involving the son of our dear president on a power bike.

"While we cannot comment on the exact circumstances of the accident, we are happy that the situation is being efficiently handled by Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja, one of the top Guild of Medical Directors owned hospitals in Nigeria.

"It is heartening to note that his condition is now stable after undergoing brain surgery and we hope for a complete recovery from this unfortunate incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with President Muhammadu Buhari and his family at this time."

Buhari's accident

The president's son reportedly crashed his power bike while racing with a friend in the capital city and was promptly rushed to Cedarcrest for medical attention.

In a press statement signed by the president's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, he revealed that Yusuf had already undergone surgery and was in a stable condition.

Despite media reports that he had been flown to Germany for better medical care early on Thursday, December 28, Shehu denied the reports , saying that Buhari was still being treated in the country.