Gender consideration in politics vital to democratic growth – Saraki

President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, said gender consideration in politics was vital to democratic growth of any nation.

He stated this when he hosted a delegation of Conference of Nigeria Female Parliamentarians (CONFEPA) at the National Assembly, Abuja.

Saraki said that male politicians were not doing enough in inclusion of women in policy implementation and governance.

“We must change and turn the tide. We cannot continue with this low level of women participation in politics.

“We must do something about it,” he said.

Saraki assured the conference of his support in ensuring that in 2019, politicians would help in increasing the level of women participation in politics.

“It is in the interest of this country that this happens; we re-assure those that have fears of it that there is nothing to be worried about. It will only strengthen our democracy and make our country better,” he said.

The president of the senate further called for all hands to be on deck to make 2019 election “a difference.”

He commended the efforts as female parliamentarians, describing them as “shining stars” to the present and future generations.

On Gender Equality Bill, Saraki said, “you would have had it quicker and faster than this.

“Sometimes, it seems it is taking longer than expected. I believe that at the end of the day, it is the result that matters.

“I think everybody is on board with this and we must ensure the 35 per cent affirmation for women both in the areas of appointment and election.”

Earlier, President of the group, Mrs Elizabeth Ativie, had decried the diminishing level of women participation in politics and said it had affected the growth and development of the country.

Ativie, a member of Edo House of Assembly, said that the group was on an advocacy tour of the country to meet “powers that be” and policy makers to ensure that in 2019, it would not be business as usual.