Godwin Emefiele :  CBN Governor wins 2017 Forbes Best of Africa Innovative Banking Award

According to the President of Forbes Customs Emerging Markets, Mark Furlong, the apex bank under Emefiele has shown transparency.

Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor play

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has won the 2017 Forbes Best of Africa Innovative Banking Award.

The award, which is sponsored by Forbes Magazine, was given to the CBN boss during the World Bank/International Monetary Fund meeting in Washington DC, in the United States of America.

Furlong also said that the ward was given to the CBN boss because of his determination to come up with policies that will revive Nigeria’s economy.

Emefiele also dedicated the award to the management and staff of CBN.

The CBN boss also thanked Forbes Magazine for honouring him with the award.

He said “But, I think, what is most important here is to thank Nigerians for standing with us, particularly during the very difficult times. I say difficult times then, although I make bold now to say we are out now.

“Like you all know, the last three years has been tumultuous, not just for Nigeria, but the global economy; arising largely from the external shocks that hit particularly the commodity exporting countries.”

