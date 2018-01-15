Home > News > Local >

Buhari to meet state gov, lawmakers, traditional rulers today

Herdsmen Crisis Buhari to meet Benue gov, lawmakers, traditional rulers today

Buhari called for the meeting following criticisms from Nigerians that he is not handling the Benue killings with enough seriousness.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari failed the good people of Benue play

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom with President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@MBuhari)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, January 15, 2018, host political, traditional and opinion leaders from Benue State over the recent Fulani herdsmen killings.

The meeting is scheduled to hold at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Punch, which cited a top government source, the state delegation is expected to be led by Governor Samuel Ortom.

Federal, state lawmakers and security chiefs would also be on the team.

The source said Buhari called for the meeting in reaction to series of violent attacks on Benue communities by the herdsmen.

"The urgent meeting is inevitable because of the frequency and scale of such violence and the reactions that have trailed the incidents", the source was quoted as saying.

"The Presidency has been embarrassed by the large scale loss of lives caused by such repeated violence against innocent people."

It was also reported that Ortom might be questioned on his alleged role in arming some militias in the state.

"Discussions at the meeting will address the issue of the Fulani herdsmen, which is at issue but may go beyond their menace to include the issue of the arming, training and financing of militia groups by some state governments," the source said.

Soldiers in the state had arrested some armed militia members in the state, and the suspects reportedly confessed that they were armed by the Benue State Government.

"It should not surprise anyone if the Presidency seeks an explanation about this from the governor with a view to getting to the root of the state’s security challenges," he added.

ALSO READ: Benue Attacks - FG cautions against incendiary comments, pictures

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity,  Garba Shehu, confirmed that the meeting with the Benue leaders is on the President's schedule for Monday.

But Shehu said he was not aware of the issues to be discussed at the meeting.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Buhari Presidency raises alarm over fake tweet attributed to Presidentbullet
2 Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore runs from his office over N100M lawsuitbullet
3 MKO Abiola Late politician's youngest son accuses brothers of...bullet

Related Articles

Benue Attacks Youths on 'revenge mission' in shootout with police
Benue Attacks Plateau Governor, Lalong apologises over anti grazing law comment
Benue Attacks NYSC suspends orientation
Tunde Bakare Pastor says Buhari was informed of herdsmen attacks 18 months ago
Samuel Ortom I told Osinbajo that Fulani herdsmen were planning to attack – Benue Governor says
In Kaduna Suspected herdsmen kill 10 in Birnin Gwari LG
Benue Attacks Govt. procures N100m relief materials for IDPs
Tunde Bakare Pastor urges FG to restructure Nigeria

Local

Innoson supplies Army with vehicles to fight Boko Haram
Boko Haram Innoson supplies Army with military vehicles to fight terrorists
2 feared dead as gas plant explodes in Magodo, Lagos
Lagos Gas Explosion Death toll rises to 10, dozens wounded
2 feared dead as gas plant explodes in Magodo, Lagos
BREAKING 2 feared dead as gas plant explodes in Magodo, Lagos
President Muhammadu Buhari
Pulse Opinion A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisis