Buhari to meet state gov, lawmakers, traditional rulers today

news

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, January 15, 2018, host political, traditional and opinion leaders from Benue State over the recent Fulani herdsmen killings.

The meeting is scheduled to hold at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Punch, which cited a top government source, the state delegation is expected to be led by Governor Samuel Ortom.

Federal, state lawmakers and security chiefs would also be on the team.

The source said Buhari called for the meeting in reaction to series of violent attacks on Benue communities by the herdsmen.

"The urgent meeting is inevitable because of the frequency and scale of such violence and the reactions that have trailed the incidents", the source was quoted as saying.

"The Presidency has been embarrassed by the large scale loss of lives caused by such repeated violence against innocent people."

It was also reported that Ortom might be questioned on his alleged role in arming some militias in the state.

"Discussions at the meeting will address the issue of the Fulani herdsmen, which is at issue but may go beyond their menace to include the issue of the arming, training and financing of militia groups by some state governments," the source said.

Soldiers in the state had arrested some armed militia members in the state, and the suspects reportedly confessed that they were armed by the Benue State Government.

"It should not surprise anyone if the Presidency seeks an explanation about this from the governor with a view to getting to the root of the state’s security challenges," he added.

ALSO READ: Benue Attacks - FG cautions against incendiary comments, pictures

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed that the meeting with the Benue leaders is on the President's schedule for Monday.

But Shehu said he was not aware of the issues to be discussed at the meeting.