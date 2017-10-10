Ajimobi reports Ladoja, Olubadan's activities to Buhari

The activities of ex-Oyo State governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja and Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, have been reported to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a report by The Punch, the report was made by the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 when he met with the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

It was reported that governor Ajimobi called the President’s attention to the face-off between him and the monarch over the recently reviewed Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

The governor also made this known to told State House correspondents after his meeting with the President.

Ajimobi also said he called the President’s attention to the fact that the crisis created by the review had been politicised, having been hijacked by a politician (Rashidi Ladoja) who is interested in his office.

However, the governor said he assured the President that although the Olubadan deserved to be deposed based on his actions, he would not remove him because of the father-son relationship between them.