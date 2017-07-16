Home > Local >

FRSC :  2 officers shot, hospitalised in Abia

FRSC 2 officers shot, hospitalised in Abia

An eyewitness said that the officers were shot by security aides to a top government official in the state.

  • Published:
2 FRSC officers shot, hospitalised in Abia play

2 FRSC officers shot, hospitalised in Abia

(today)

In Anambra Crowd beats up FRSC officials for allegedly demanding bribe
FRSC Agency warns truck drivers against overloading
FRSC Agency begins clampdown on unlatched containers
In Abuja 2 die in road accident
In Enugu NUC to upgrade FRSC academy to degree awarding institution
Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident Police confirm 26 dead, 11 injured
FRSC Agency seeks inclusion in FG housing programme
In Niger Collapsed bridge leaves people stranded
Auto Crash 1 dead, 18 injured in Ibadan
In Kwara Tatabu village bridge collapses due to rain
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday confirmed the shooting of two of its officers on duty in Abia.

An eyewitness had earlier told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the officers were shot by security aides to a top government official in the state.

The Public Education Officer of the Corps, Mr Bisi Kazeem, who confirmed the shooting to NAN, was silent on the identity of those responsible.

Kazeem said the matter had been reported to the police for investigation, while the victims were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

It is true that our officers were shot this afternoon. The matter has been reported to the police and we are awaiting the outcome of their investigation.

“The wounded officers have been hospitalised, and they are in stable condition.

“This will not deter our men from carrying out their duties, but would rather embolden them to make our roads safer for Nigerians,” he said.

NAN learnt that the incident occurred at Umuikea Junction in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

According to the eyewitness, an FRSC patrol team had flagged down the vehicle conveying the government official’s wife for a seatbelt violation.

“The lady was in her vehicle with two other females and none of them was wearing their seatbelts.

“As the road safety officers were talking to them about it, they flared up and started assaulting the officers.

“The big man’s wife called her husband’s security aides, who rushed to the scene and started shooting sporadically.

“In the process, one of the FRSC officers was hit in the arm, and the other in neck and waists,” the eyewitness said.

More

Osita Chidoka Ex-minister promises to unlock Anambra’s potential in transportation, logistics sectors
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Namadi Sambo Fake whistleblower in prison over ex-VP's house raidbullet
2 Dino Melaye Did INEC chairman suspend recall due to blackmail from...bullet
3 Buhari Fayose threatens to release 11 photos of President in...bullet

Local

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state
Obaseki Universities not established for jobs creation – Gov
Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State.
Ambode Lawmaker commends Gov’s efforts toward healthy environment
Senator Dino Melaye
Melaye INEC refutes negative insinuations on suspension of senator’s recall process
Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Al-Makura
In Nasarawa Distribute pre-paid meters to electricity customers, says state Govt