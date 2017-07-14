Home > Local >

FIRS shuts school, hotels over tax debts in Abuja

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has sealed off the premises of tax-owing companies that include schools and hotels situated in Abuja.

According to a statement from the tax agency, one of the affected institutions is an educational facility, Fanaks International Schools in the Asokoro area of the federal capital.

The agency disclosed that the school is owing a total of N976,133.57 in Company Income Tax (CIT), Education Tax (EDT) and Withholding Tax (WHT).

The enforcement team, led by Zubairu Usman, gave the school management till 2 pm to evacuate the children to enable to officials to totally seal the school.

Also sealed was Hotel Bahamas International, which owes N694,045.29 in CIT, EDT, WHT for the 2015 assessment year. 

Another hospitality facility, Dabiyi Hotels and Suites in Kurudu was sealed over tax liabilities totaling N4,191,996.26 carried over from the 2014 assessment year.

Equally affected was Logistics Suites and Events Centre Limited, Kurudu. The leisure facility.

