This is why good sex can keep you in a bad relationship

Relationship Wednesday This is why good sex keeps you with a bad partner

There's something about sex that makes people take moronic decisions that are not good for them.

This is why good sex keeps you with a bad partner
People have been known to remain in bad, toxic relationships for longer than is necessary because of how great the sex they're getting from that partner is.

When it is obvious that a relationship no longer holds happiness and all other positive things people crave usually from relationships, when it is obvious that the logical thing to do is to get out and seek happiness else where; both men and women have been known to remain attached to the toxicity of existing affairs simply because of the impressiveness of the sex they're getting from that bad boyfriend or girlfriend.

Apparently, it's something about sex and its ability to make people take stupid steps and make moronic decisions that are not good for them in the long run.

If you don't satisfy your partner's sexual needs, someone else will.

Why sex makes you misbehave

Canadian scientists carried out a research on this subject and published their findings in the Archives of Sexual Behavior in 2016.

In essence, they arrived at the conclusion that the need for sex momentarily robs people of common sense because when you are horny, you get something known as ‘tunnel vision.’

In this context, tunnel vision makes you think of nothing else in that moment but how to release that sexual tension.

It won’t matter at that time that you’ll need to make a poor decision to get laid, all that’ll matter is to just get it one way or another.

When you gotta go, you really gotta go.



Although this is not stated in the study, it is logical that when people have a sexual urge, they'd rather have it satisfied in the most mindblowing way possible. What this results in is people's refusal to let go if that to that partner who satisfies their sexual needs fantastically only to deprives them of all other forms of happiness, excitement and satisfaction that relationships are known to provide.

A black couple sharing a kiss. play It is frustrating to want sex and be unable to get it. So people do the craziest things so far it scratches the itch. (Allure)

Okafor's Law

One other reason why good sex may make people make bad decisions in relationships is the unfounded concept known as "Okafor's Law."

What Okafor's Law means in essence is that: if you sleep with a girl once and you do her properly, she somehow becomes too weak to say no to you from that moment onwards.



What's left to say here is that whether or not the sex is good, any relationship that robs you of inner peace, happiness and renders you incapable of living your dreams and best life is not so good for you, and you need to let it go. Any partner that is only half-good for you is not good enough.

There's always the fear of the unknown, of course, but if you do not let this toxic one go, how would you know about the better one waiting out there for you?

There's a better man, better woman and better orgasms waiting out there for you - go get 'em!

