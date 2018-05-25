Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 habits that men find attractive in women aside looks

5 habits that men find attractive in women aside looks

Great looks and figures to die for do not always translate to real, long-lasting attraction. There's surely more to attraction than that!

The new, updated list on how to make a woman happy play 5 habits that men find attractive in women aside looks (Pictures)
Looks are not everything and attraction does not start and end with good looks and sexy figures.

Whether you are a man or woman, being  good-looking will always ensure that people do a double-take and stare at you longer than they normally would look at someone else. But does this always translate to real, long-lasting attraction? Obviously not.

There are other things that determine and influence attraction asides great looks; and here we list five of them!

1. A sense of humor

You don’t have to be a stand-up comic, but there are few things more attractive than a woman that can make you laugh. And it’s not just about making you laugh; it also has to do with your ability to take a joke.

Everyone wants someone to laugh with.

How to make your partner fall in love again every day play A sense of humour is a major key to attraction. (For Harriet)

2. Kindness

Kindness is not determined just by the niceness you exhibit to people you know, or to the love of your life.

Ii is very attractive if you can be genuinely kind to people, even those you do not know and who can’t repay your kindness.



3. Intelligence

Intelligence is an underrated, underrated trait. And not just in women, but in everyone.

You may not know everything in the world but you should t might sound extreme, but it's not. An intelligent woman shows ambition, awareness and personally knows the value of education.

play Intelligence is attractive AF (Tenor)

4. Money skills

It is always interesting to find women who do not only know how to spend money but how to manage it, too. And by managing, we do not mean penny-pinching; rather we refer to the scarce skill of knowing which venture to invest in, the right amount of loose cash to save, spend, give, keep, etc.

When men find women who are just as concerned about increasing their money as they are about living the good life with them, it is often difficult to not be attracted to such woman.

5. Positivity

Be happy with what you have and where you are in life. Not satisfied and complacent, but happy. A positive woman will always attract people than a sullen, always-sulking one.

