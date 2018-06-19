Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

3 greatest habits you need in order to find true love

Relationship & Dating 3 best habits you need in order to find the love of your life

Here are five very important traits you need if you are single and in need of someone to be the love of your life.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to stop being single to stupor play 3 greatest habits you need to in order to find true love (Shutterstock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When people are single and searching, it is not uncommon for them to ask questions such as, what do I need to do right to meet that special person who will become the love of my life?

One of the frequently-asked questions for people like this is: 'what am I getting wrong?' 'what do I need to do better?' and 'what do I need to get right?'

If you are single and need to know which habits will make it easier to get the type of man or woman you desire, here are some of them below.

Mind you, these are not conclusive rules but they are valid and important for anyone who really has one or more of the questions above and truly increases your chance to meet that lover you've always wanted.

How single people ball & have fun on Valentine's day play If you do not love yourself, who will? (Hello Beautiful)

 

1. Self love

Finding love starts with loving yourself because, really, if you do not love yourself, who will?

It will be difficult to show people how to love you. It will be difficult, as well to give people what you do not have. If you love yourself, you do not only become more independent and in charge of your life, you also become easier to love and will find it less difficult to find love.

ALSO READ: How to live your best life while waiting for the love of your life

2. More social

Social skills are really, really important if you are going to meet people and build any form of relationship with them.

Smile more, go out more, get on social media and use the platforms wisely, learn to communicate your thoughts more effectively,  and basically just develop in the art of creating good impressions on people.

Should you talk to your partner every single day? play Learn to pay more attention to character than a person's appearance. (Madam Koverage)

 

3. Focus on character

Learn to pay more attention to character than a person's appearance. This is something of a dilemma in the sense that appearance counts when meeting someone for the first time, because it is on appearance that most first impressions are built.

Regardless, learning to place the requisite balance on both things is a skill that you need if you are not to miss the opportunity to meet the beautiful soul you have been holding out for.

While people could basically

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Relationship & Dating 5 habits you need to lose in order to find the...bullet
2 Love Tips Why self-assessment is important in romantic relationshipsbullet
3 Single & Searching How to live your best life while waiting for the...bullet

Related Articles

Love & Dating This is how people overhype faithfulness in relationships
Nose Rings A clash between millennial wokeness and respecting your in-laws
Relationship Advice 3 types of jokes your partner will never find funny
Relationship Talk With Bukky My ex comes back after I've fallen for someone else; what should I do now?
Relationship & Dating 5 habits you need to lose in order to find the love of your life
McShayn's Love Thread How far should I go to leave a good first impression on boo's parents?
Relationship Advice What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you
Single & Searching How to live your best life while waiting for the love of your life
Relationship Tips How early should you ask the ''what are we' question?
Relationship Talk With Bukky How do I deal with a girl giving me mixed signals?

Relationships & Weddings

Toyin Abraham Actress shows of engagement ring on Instagram
Love & Dating This is how people overhype faithfulness in relationships
Are these girls for the love or for the money?
McShayn's Love Thread Maybe Naija babes truly love money than they love men
Can you wear a nose ring to meet your in-laws?
Nose Rings A clash between millennial wokeness and respecting your in-laws