Young Nigerian guys list qualities of the perfect girl to marry.

Wife Material 20 young men list qualities of the perfect girl to marry

Young Nigerian guys tell us the biggest features a woman must have before they can take her home to mama.

How to identify a wife material

How to identify a wife material

(mamahelenoritsejafor)
What do you understand, or rather what is your definition of  wife material?

What does a woman need to be like; what does she need to have; how does she need to affect you; how do you need to view her before you ask for her hand in marriage?

Some men prefer modest, homely women. To them, that's all the wife material they need.


For the purpose of this article, 20 guys got the chance to share their preferences, and here is a list of the features that define their wife materials:

1. A woman who genuinely likes me - Afam, 27.

2. A woman who honestly loves me even with all my imperfections - Jerry, 25.

3. All I need is trustworthiness and respect - Soji, 24.

4. A woman without a record of cheating - Teju, 32.

ALSO READ: Why commitment is the ultimate relationship goal

5. A woman who is intellectual, knowledgeable, and has common sense - Damilare, 26

6. I’ll marry a woman that makes me laugh especially when I’ve had tough, bad days - Chukwuka, 23.

To some, a doting, caring woman is the ideal definition of a wife material.


7. A woman who doesn’t lose her cool easily. I like them calm and collected - Henry, 28.

8. A woman with whom I share a powerful sexual connection - Benjamin, 24.

9. A woman who makes good decisions and is honest - Folarin, 30.

10. A woman I can argue with, without it turning into a fight, or affecting our relationship negatively - Eze, 29.

11. A woman who values and respects my opinions - Nonso, 30.

12. A sincerely kind-hearted woman - Onyekachi, 22.

All some men want is a strong, ambitious woman.


13. A woman I can trust absolutely and completely - Kehinde, 29.

14. A woman who is understanding, clean, sober, smart, and kind - Chibuzor, 28.

ALSO READ: This proposal at Adekunle Gold's concert is romantic AF

15. A woman who shares my values - Timothy, 31.

16. An ambitious woman. I’d really love to marry a go-getter - Feranmi, 25.

17. I cannot marry her if she does not smile a lot - Uche, 26.

18. A woman with high self-confidence - Ameen, 24

19. A woman I can do everything together with, basically a woman who can be my best friend - Ifeanyi, 29.

20. A woman who can admit her mistakes - Michael, 22.

