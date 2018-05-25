Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

4 ways to reduce your risk of HIV infection

Healthy Sex 4 ways to reduce your risk of HIV infection

Abstinence is the only proven way to prevent transmission. The next-best ways? Below, Stacey Rizza, MD, an infectious disease specialist at Mayo Clinic, weighs in.

  • Published:
4 ways to reduce your risk of HIV infection play

4 ways to reduce your risk of HIV infection

(Men's Health Mag)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Here’s something you might not realize: Anyone can get HIV. And that means everyone can benefit from taking preventive measures to protect themselves from the sexually transmitted infection.

Abstinence is the only proven way to prevent transmission. The next-best ways? Below, Stacey Rizza, MD, an infectious disease specialist at Mayo Clinic, weighs in.

1. Get tested with your partner

Having another STI (gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis, HPV, or herpes) ups your risk of both contracting HIV and transmitting it if you're HIV positive. Open sores on the skin can make it more likely for the virus to spread, and even without sores, increased inflammation can bump up the number of vulnerable cells for HIV to target. That’s why talking to your partner and getting tested together-so that you’re aware of each other’s statuses-is a surefire way to know where you both stand and what preventive measures you need to take, Dr. Rizza says.

2. Use condoms

When you use them (1) the right way and (2) every single time, condoms are incredibly effective in preventing STIs such as HIV.

3. Consider circumcision (for both you and your partner)

Science is on circumcision's side here: The penis’s foreskin is full of dentric cells, which have special receptors that allow HIV to enter. That’s why uncircumcised men are at an elevated risk of contracting HIV, Dr. Rizza says. Being circumcised lowers your risk.

4. Never share needles

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that people who use intravenous drugs account for about 1 in 10 HIV diagnoses in the U.S. When you share needles or other equipments, you could unknowingly be introducing infected blood into your own body. Clean needle exchange programs and never sharing needles lowers your risk of transmission, Dr. Rizza says.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Guy Smarts Want to fall asleep fast? Try these 7 tipsbullet
2 Sex & Relationships Why more and more married couples are opening up...bullet
3 Guy Smarts Chris Hemsworth hinted that he isn't done playing thor...bullet

Related Articles

About To Wed 5 medical examinations every couple needs before marriage
McShayn's Love Thread Why RCCG's new genital-check rule is praiseworthy
Yvonne Orji Did actress show off her boo?
World Ireland, enthusiastic about gay rights, frets over abortion
Prince Harry The troubled playboy grows up
Healthy Sex HIV, HPV, and 3 other sexual health facts the Trump administration has gotten wrong
Sex & Relationships Why STDs like gonorrhea and syphilis are on the rise
Entrepreneur 8 successful habits everybody in business should know
In Lagos Government to commence another free medical mission May 15

Men's Health

The world's largest orgy is about to happen in Las Vegas
Guy Smarts The world's largest orgy is about to happen in Las Vegas
E-cigarettes don't help people quit smoking, but money does
Guy Smarts E-cigarettes don't help people quit smoking, but money does
How to increase your sperm count, according to experts
For Men How to increase your sperm count, according to experts
Your 4-week workout plan to get cut for summer
Fitness Your 4-week workout plan to get cut for summer