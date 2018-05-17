Turn your cocoyam into fufu with this simple recipe

You can serve this with any soup of your choice.
Cocoyam
Cassava flour (this flour serves as a binder for the cocoyam fufu to make them mouldable)
Water
1. Cut and rinse the cocoyams into medium cubes. Start cooking on medium heat.
2. Mix cassava flour with half cup of water till a mouldable mix is achieved.
3. Add the balls of cassava flour and continue cooking for another 10 minutes till the cocoyams are soft.
4. Pound the cocoyams and cassava together in a mortar till a smooth ball of dough is achieved.
Your fufu is ready!