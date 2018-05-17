Turn your cocoyam into fufu with this simple recipe

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ditch the cassava and opt for cocoyam with this alternative fufu recipe.

You can serve this with any soup of your choice.

Ingredients for making cocoyam fufu

Cocoyam

Cassava flour (this flour serves as a binder for the cocoyam fufu to make them mouldable)

Water

Preparation of cocoyam fufu

1. Cut and rinse the cocoyams into medium cubes. Start cooking on medium heat.

2. Mix cassava flour with half cup of water till a mouldable mix is achieved.

3. Add the balls of cassava flour and continue cooking for another 10 minutes till the cocoyams are soft.

4. Pound the cocoyams and cassava together in a mortar till a smooth ball of dough is achieved.

Your fufu is ready!