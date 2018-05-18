This is the world's best country for women

news

Iceland first won millions of hearts worldwide when in 1850 it became the first country to grant unconditional equal inheritance rights to men and women.

Not much time after that, women got the right to vote in 1915, five years before the United States.

ALSO READ: 7 African countries you never knew you wanted to visit

60 years after that on October 24, 1975, every woman in the country protested for economic equality and a year later, parliament passed a law guaranteeing equal pay for women. Five years after the demonstration, Iceland elected Vigdís Finnbogadóttir as president, Iceland’s and Europe’s first democratically elected female president who would serve for the next 16 years.

Iceland is the most gender-equal country in the world

According to the World Economic Forum's global gender gap report for 2017, Iceland remains the world’s most gender-equal country. The country has closed 80% of its gender gap when it came to political empowerment making it one of the most fast-improving countries in the world.

Iceland also has one of the best parental leave policies in the world with parents having nine months of post-childbirth leave. The government wants to ensure both parents get time with the kids.