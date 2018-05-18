Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

This is the world's best country for women

Iceland This is the world's best country for women

Women in Iceland got the right to vote in 1915, five years before the United States.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This is the world's best country for women play

This is the world's best country for women

(Guide to Iceland)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Iceland first won millions of hearts worldwide when in 1850 it became the first country to grant unconditional equal inheritance rights to men and women.

Not much time after that, women got the right to vote in 1915, five years before the United States.

play The country has closed 80% of its gender gap when it came to political empowerment making it one of the most fast-improving countries in the world (Pinterest)

ALSO READ: 7 African countries you never knew you wanted to visit

60 years after that on October 24, 1975, every woman in the country protested for economic equality and a year later, parliament passed a law guaranteeing equal pay for women. Five years after the demonstration, Iceland elected Vigdís Finnbogadóttir as president, Iceland’s and Europe’s first democratically elected female president who would serve for the next 16 years.

Iceland is the most gender-equal country in the world

play Iceland remains the world’s most gender-equal country (Pinterest)

 

According to the World Economic Forum's global gender gap report for 2017, Iceland remains the world’s most gender-equal country. The country has closed 80% of its gender gap when it came to political empowerment making it one of the most fast-improving countries in the world.

Iceland also has one of the best parental leave policies in the world with parents having nine months of post-childbirth leave. The government wants to ensure both parents get time with the kids.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Fulani 5 things you should know about this ethnic tribebullet
2 Tips These are the 7 best countries to immigrate tobullet
3 Health benefits of Garlic and Honeybullet

Related Articles

Guides Here is the most dangerous airport on the planet
Tips These are the 7 best countries to immigrate to
Holy Month 5 countries that come alive during Ramadan
Travel Inspiration 5 life-changing experiences you can only have in Nigeria
Guides 5 packing tips when travelling to Africa
Tourism 7 African countries you never knew you wanted to visit
Fulani 5 things you should know about this ethnic tribe
The 5 most beautiful places in Africa
Guides & Tips 7 things tourists should never do in Nigeria
People 5 things that might surprise you about Yoruba culture

Travel, Arts & Culture

Health benefits of corn
Food & Health Health benefits of corn
How to make your own soy milk
DIY How to make your own soy milk
5 countries that come alive during Ramadan
Holy Month 5 countries that come alive during Ramadan
5 things you need to know about the holy month
Ramadan 5 things you need to know about the holy month