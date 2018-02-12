Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

This 20 something-year-old is an Orisa priestess

Omítọ̀nàdé Ifáwẹ̀mímọ́ is keeping the traditions of the Yoruba people alive via social media.

Omítọ̀nàdé Ifáwẹ̀mímọ́ is keeping the traditions of the Yoruba people alive via social media.

(Instagram/yemoja_priestess)
Omítọ̀nàdé Ifáwẹ̀mímọ́ is an Orisa priestess and has made it her life's work to teach and preserve the African traditional religion.

A Yemọja Priestess, also versed in Ifá spiritual practices, indigenous to the Yoruba people all over the world, Ifáwẹ̀mímọ́ was initiated into the Orisha traditions by her parents. Before the age of 16, she found herself mastering the art of divination, chanting and rituals and at 20, became a full-fledged priestess.

 

The Yoruba's believe that we are all born with a specific destiny and before coming to earth we have made decisions as to what our destiny was to be and for Ifáwẹ̀mímọ́ it is to educate a broader audience about indigenous Yoruba spirituality.

"Our people have turned away from it because of ignorance also they lack self-knowledge. But I do try my best to enlighten them in my own little knowledge that I have in African spirituality. So help me Olódùmarè," she told Brittle Paper in 2016.

 

With the advent of Christianity and Islam, deities were tossed aside and have been perceived with a bad/evil filter ever since. Little do we know that these gods were not used for evil purposes. People prayed to them for fertility, success, good luck, victory and wealth.

play Paying Homeage to Yemoja (Instagram/Yemoja_priestess)

They have back stories and tales of their own but they have been 'whitewashed' to make way for modern day religion but Ifáwẹ̀mímọ́ takes a bold step in reaching out to people via social media. When criticized, she insists that her teachings are all rooted in authority and based on Ifa verses.

For Ifawemimo, going back home to openly claim your practice of Yoruba spirituality is inevitable, "You cannot run away from your roots,” she says. “When you have a problem, you will go to your pastor: no solution. Your imam: no solution. So the last solution, you will come home.

play Beyonce: Singer drew inspiration from the African goddess Osun (Instagram)

 

Yoruba spirituality is gradually finding its way back to the hearts of the millennials and not just pop-culture. From Beyoncé invoking the Yoruba tradition in "Lemonade" to the French-Cuban duo Ibeyi’s chants to the Orisha spirits Oya and Eleggua on their debut album and Laolu Senbanjo's, Sacred Art of the Ori.

