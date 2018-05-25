Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

The most beautiful world heritage sites in West Africa

Pulse explores five of the most beautiful UNESCO-listed sites in West Africa.

(African Holocaust Society)
West Africa is home to over 10 World Heritage Sites, ranging from historical and architectural masterpieces reminiscent of the glorious eras gone by.

1. Asante Traditional Buildings

It is a collection of 13 traditionally built buildings from the time of the Ashanti Empire in the area

The Asante Traditional Buildings is a World Heritage Site located in Ghana. It is a collection of 13 traditionally built buildings from the time of the Ashanti Empire in the area.

The Asante Kingdom had its golden age in the 18th century, fell during the British occupation of the area from 1806 to 1901, and most Asante buildings of the period were destroyed during the area. Among other buildings, the royal mausoleum was destroyed by Baden-Powell in 1895.

The buildings were described as "home of men and gods", and are the last remains of the history and culture of the Asante people. The houses are built of clay, straw and wood, and are vulnerable to natural fluctuations.

2. Air and Ténéré Natural Reserves, Niger Republic

It consists of the volcanic rock mass of Aïr and a small isolated Sahelian pocket

 

Africa's largest protected area, located in the Saharan desert of Ténéré. It consists of the volcanic rock mass of Aïr and a small isolated Sahelian pocket with unique flora and fauna. It was considered for delisting in 1999 owing to increased military conflicts and the hostage-taking of six reserve staff, but it still stands as a World Heritage Site.

3. Ancient Ksour of Ouadane, Chinguetti, Tichitt and Oualata, Mauritania

It offers a glimpse into the life of the people of Western Sahara and their nomadic culture

Founded in the 11th and 12th centuries, the caravans crossing the Sahara, and the trading and religious centres became focal points of Islamic culture. It offers a glimpse into the life of the people of Western Sahara and their nomadic culture.

4. Mount Nimba, Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia and Guinea

(Just Fun Facts)

 

Located on the borders of Guinea, Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire, Mount Nimba is a mountain that rises above the surrounding savannah. Its slopes are covered by dense forest which harbours rich flora and fauna, with endemic species such as the viviparous toad and chimpanzees that use stones as tools.

5. Timbuktu

Timbuktu was an intellectual and spiritual capital and a centre for the propagation of Islam

 

Once the hub of the Arab-African trade, Timbuktu is an ancient city in Mali, situated 20 km north of the Niger River. Home of the prestigious Koranic Sankore University and other madrasas, Timbuktu was an intellectual and spiritual capital and a centre for the propagation of Islam throughout Africa in the 15th and 16th centuries. Its three great mosques, Djingareyber, Sankore and Sidi Yahia, recall Timbuktu's golden age. Although continuously restored, these monuments are today under threat from desertification.

