Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

The best West African restaurants in London

Food Guide The best West African restaurants in London

From casual joints like Zoe's Ghana Kitchen to swanky places like Ikoyi dishing out great food like Jollof.

  • Published:
The best West African restaurants in London play

The best West African restaurants in London

(Instagram/GhanaKitchen)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

London has some really good West African restaurants that serve the African community.

From casual joints like Zoe's Ghana Kitchen to swanky places like Ikoyi dishing out great food like Jollof, these are our favourites.

ALSO READ: 10 mouthwatering West African dishes you need to try

1. 280 Degrees

 

This spot specialises in Nigerian food. Dishes like nkwobi, isi ewu, afang and rice plates and platters are there to wow you. You can also get some Nigerian takeaway for friends at home.

2. African Kitchen Gallery

 

Little African Kitchen Gallery tucked away around the back of Euston is a restaurant and art gallery at the same time.

The restaurant also offers Caribbean dishes like ackee & saltfish and jerk chicken but the main meal on offer is Nigerian and there’s a great selection of vegetarian options.

3. Ikoyi

Located in St James’s Market, Ikoyi is a very stylish spot with really beautiful plates. In the kitchen, British produce meets West African flavours to create dishes like Manx Loaghton rib with asun relish, beef suya blade with traditional condiments and jollof rice with smoked bone marrow.

4. Zoe's Ghana Kitchen

 

Zoe Adjonyoh started her kitchen first by selling peanut butter stew at an arts festival in Hackney in 2010 and since then, she now has a proper restaurant in Pop Brixton. Here you can get contemporary Ghanaian food like Jollof spiced fired chicken, lamb cutlets with spiced peanut sauce and banoffee pie made with West African Chin Chin biscuits.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Health benefits of Garlic and Honeybullet
2 Food Recipe How to cook the delicious oha soupbullet
3 Food Recipe How to cook the delicious Afang Soupbullet

Related Articles

Food Guide 10 mouthwatering West African dishes you need to try
The 5 most beautiful places in Africa
Northern Dishes How to make Dan Wake (Son of Beans)
Health benefits of Garlic and Honey
Guides & Tips 7 things tourists should never do in Nigeria
Travel Inspiration 5 life-changing experiences you can only have in Nigeria
Tourism 7 African countries you never knew you wanted to visit
How to make coconut curry sauce
Tips These are the 7 best countries to immigrate to
Guides Here is the most dangerous airport on the planet

Travel, Arts & Culture

How to cook the delicious efo riro soup
Food Recipe How to cook the delicious efo riro soup
How to make coconut curry sauce
How to make coconut curry sauce
The 5 most beautiful places in Africa
The 5 most beautiful places in Africa
'On A Platter of Gold', how Jonathan won and lost Nigeria: A Book Review By N.M Bassey
Book Review By N.M Bassey 'On A Platter of Gold', how Jonathan won and lost Nigeria by Bolaji Abdullahi