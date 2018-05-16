The best West African restaurants in London

news

London has some really good West African restaurants that serve the African community.

From casual joints like Zoe's Ghana Kitchen to swanky places like Ikoyi dishing out great food like Jollof, these are our favourites.

ALSO READ: 10 mouthwatering West African dishes you need to try

1. 280 Degrees

This spot specialises in Nigerian food. Dishes like nkwobi, isi ewu, afang and rice plates and platters are there to wow you. You can also get some Nigerian takeaway for friends at home.

2. African Kitchen Gallery

Little African Kitchen Gallery tucked away around the back of Euston is a restaurant and art gallery at the same time.

The restaurant also offers Caribbean dishes like ackee & saltfish and jerk chicken but the main meal on offer is Nigerian and there’s a great selection of vegetarian options.

3. Ikoyi

Located in St James’s Market, Ikoyi is a very stylish spot with really beautiful plates. In the kitchen, British produce meets West African flavours to create dishes like Manx Loaghton rib with asun relish, beef suya blade with traditional condiments and jollof rice with smoked bone marrow.

4. Zoe's Ghana Kitchen

Zoe Adjonyoh started her kitchen first by selling peanut butter stew at an arts festival in Hackney in 2010 and since then, she now has a proper restaurant in Pop Brixton. Here you can get contemporary Ghanaian food like Jollof spiced fired chicken, lamb cutlets with spiced peanut sauce and banoffee pie made with West African Chin Chin biscuits.