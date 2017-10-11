Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Spicy Puff Puff :  How to fry this Yoruba delicacy



Some Yoruba's eat this delicacy with a lot of pepper infused with it.

  • Published:
Puff Puff play

Puff Puff

(Thechive)
Puff Puff is one hell of an iconic snack in Nigeria.



play Frying puff puff is an art (Google)

 

Here's how to make your spicy Yoruba puff puff.

Ingredients

3 Cups All-purpose Flour

2 to 1-1/5 Cup Water

2 Teaspoons Yeast

1 Teaspoon Nutmeg (optional)

1/2 Teaspoon Salt

Half Cup of Sugar

1 Cup Onion (Blended/Grated)

4 Whole Cayenne Pepper

Oil

Preparation

1. Blend or grate the Onion and pepper set aside.

2. Add all the dry ingredients together in a large bowl, mix together and set aside.

Puff puff batter play Puff Puff batter (nigerianfoodtv)
 

3. Add the blended Onion and Pepper. Begin to add water a little at a time while mixing the batter.

4. Once the batter is smooth and lump free, cover it up with a plastic wrap or a tight lid and leave it to rise for 1 hour.

play Deep fry your puff puff until golden brown (Google)
 

5. Preheat the Oil to 350°F and scoop a little bit of dough, you can make it bigger or smaller if you wish) and drop into the oil.

6. Fry both sides until golden brown.

Enjoy!

