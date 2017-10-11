Spicy Puff Puff :  How to fry this Yoruba delicacy

Puff Puff is one hell of an iconic snack in Nigeria.
Some Yoruba's eat this delicacy with a lot of pepper infused with it.
play
Frying puff puff is an art (Google)
Here's how to make your spicy Yoruba puff puff.
Ingredients
3 Cups All-purpose Flour
2 to 1-1/5 Cup Water
2 Teaspoons Yeast
1 Teaspoon Nutmeg (optional)
1/2 Teaspoon Salt
Half Cup of Sugar
1 Cup Onion (Blended/Grated)
4 Whole Cayenne Pepper
Oil
Preparation
1. Blend or grate the Onion and pepper set aside.
2. Add all the dry ingredients together in a large bowl, mix together and set aside.
play
Puff Puff batter (nigerianfoodtv)
3. Add the blended Onion and Pepper. Begin to add water a little at a time while mixing the batter.
4. Once the batter is smooth and lump free, cover it up with a plastic wrap or a tight lid and leave it to rise for 1 hour.
play
Deep fry your puff puff until golden brown (Google)
5. Preheat the Oil to 350°F and scoop a little bit of dough, you can make it bigger or smaller if you wish) and drop into the oil.
6. Fry both sides until golden brown.
Enjoy!