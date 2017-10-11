Spicy Puff Puff :  How to fry this Yoruba delicacy

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Puff Puff is one hell of an iconic snack in Nigeria.

Some Yoruba's eat this delicacy with a lot of pepper infused with it.

Here's how to make your spicy Yoruba puff puff.

Ingredients

3 Cups All-purpose Flour

2 to 1-1/5 Cup Water

2 Teaspoons Yeast

1 Teaspoon Nutmeg (optional)

1/2 Teaspoon Salt

Half Cup of Sugar

1 Cup Onion (Blended/Grated)

4 Whole Cayenne Pepper

Oil

Preparation

1. Blend or grate the Onion and pepper set aside.

2. Add all the dry ingredients together in a large bowl, mix together and set aside.

3. Add the blended Onion and Pepper. Begin to add water a little at a time while mixing the batter.

4. Once the batter is smooth and lump free, cover it up with a plastic wrap or a tight lid and leave it to rise for 1 hour.

5. Preheat the Oil to 350°F and scoop a little bit of dough, you can make it bigger or smaller if you wish) and drop into the oil.

6. Fry both sides until golden brown.

Enjoy!