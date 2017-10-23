How to make Davido's Banana smoothie

When Nigerian superstar Davido sang 'Banana Fall On You', we're pretty sure he was talking about his Banana smoothie.

So, Pulse Food has done some digging and have found this great banana smoothie recipe that would leave you longing for more.

Ingredients

1. Banana

2. Yoghurt

3. Milk

4. Cinnamon

5. Honey

6. Oatmeal

Preparation

1. Add a peeled and sliced banana into a blender. For a thicker smoothie, use a frozen banana.

Note: You can also use a food processor fitted with metal blades.

2. Add the milk, yoghurt, and oatmeal. For a sweeter smoothie, use vanilla yoghurt.

Omit the milk and use more yoghurt for a thicker consistency.

3. Top it off with some cinnamon and honey. The cinnamon will add a hint of spice and flavour to the smoothie, while the honey will add a touch of sweetness.

4. Throw in some ice cubes then blend the ingredients until everything is smooth.

Occasionally, pause the blender and push the ingredients down the walls of the blender.

This will ensure that everything gets evenly mixed and that no lumps remain.