How to cook nigerian jollof rice

news

Time

one hour

Recipe category

Food

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

cooking

Nutrition

One serving of jollof rice contains 275 Calories, Total Fat 8g, Sodium 219mg

Recipe ingredients

Parboiled rice Tomatoes Chicken Vegetable oil Pepper and salt (to taste) 2 medium onions

3 Knorr cubes 2 teaspoons thyme Curry powder

Recipe instruction

Blend tomatoes and pour into a pot and cook at high heat. Add tin tomatoes and stir as you continue to cook till the water in the tomatoes dries up. Heat a frying pan or pot for a while and add vegetable oil. Pour the chopped onions and the thickly cooked tomatoes. Stir very well. Fry at very low heat and stir at short intervals till the oil has completely separated from the tomato. Taste the fried tomato puree to make sure that the raw tomato taste is gone and set aside. Pour the chicken stock and the tomato stew into a sizeable pot and leave to boil. Add the drained parboiled rice, curry powder, salt, and pepper to taste. The water level should be the same level of the rice. This is to ensure that all the water dries up by the time the rice is cooked. Cover the pot and leave to cook on low to medium heat. This way the rice does not burn before the water dries up. Taste to confirm and add more water if rice is not yet cooked, while you reduce the heat to prevent burning. Your jollof rice is ready when the rice is well cooked.

Recipe Yield

Being one of the most popular and delicious food in Nigeria, jollof rice can be enjoyed by everybody.

About

Jollof rice, as it is called in Nigeria, is one of the most common dishes in the whole of West Africa.

The food which is believed to have originated from the region of Wollof speaking people, which happens to be northwestern Senegal, The Gambia, and southwestern coastal Mauritania, is arguably the best known African dish outside the continent.