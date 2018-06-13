How to cook Nigerian fried beans

news

Ingredients for making fried Nigerian beans

Brown beans

Onions

Palm oil

Stock cube

Salt and pepper

Water

Preparation

1. Place beans on medium heat, add the stock cube and onion. Start cooking. Cook the beans till very soft.

2. When the beans is done and the water is dry, add salt. Then transfer to a bowl.

3. Set a dry pot on the stove, pour the palm oil and heat it up.

4. Fry onions in the oil for a while then add the ground pepper and stir till everything is heated up very well.

5. Add the beans and stir for about 2 minutes. Cover and leave to simmer for about 2 minutes.

Your fried Nigeria beans is ready.