How to cook Miyan Kuka (Baobab leaves)

Miyan Kuka is made from the Baobab leaves with a preparation time of about 20minutes.

Miyan Kuka is like ogbono soup but with a darker green colour. You can take it up a notch and add some bitter leaves.

Ingredients

Cat Fish

Kuka powder

Ginger powder

Onion

Chopped Garlic

Palm Oil

Water

Dry pepper

Seasoning

Preparation

1. Fry your onion and garlic until golden brown. Then gradually add some water to the oil with ginger, pepper, seasoning and salt.



2. Add the cleaned fish and cook for few minutes. Then remove and set aside.

3. Remove pot from the fire and pour in the Kuka powder. Stir until the powder blends well.

4. Return pot to fire and cook for about 2 minutes.

Serve with any swallow of choice.