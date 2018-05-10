How to cook Miyan Kuka (Baobab leaves)

Miyan Kuka is like ogbono soup but with a darker green colour.
Miyan Kuka is like ogbono soup but with a darker green colour. You can take it up a notch and add some bitter leaves.
Cat Fish
Kuka powder
Ginger powder
Onion
Chopped Garlic
Palm Oil
Water
Dry pepper
Seasoning
1. Fry your onion and garlic until golden brown. Then gradually add some water to the oil with ginger, pepper, seasoning and salt.
2. Add the cleaned fish and cook for few minutes. Then remove and set aside.
3. Remove pot from the fire and pour in the Kuka powder. Stir until the powder blends well.
4. Return pot to fire and cook for about 2 minutes.
Serve with any swallow of choice.