Health benefits of watermelon

Here are some health benefits of eating this delicious fruit.

Watermelon is not just a refreshing fruit, its packed high in vitamin C, vitamin A and many healthy plant compound that's also good for you.

Watermelon juice has some potential as a recovery beverage after exercise. Here are some health benefits of eating this delicious fruit.

Watermelon juice has some potential as a recovery beverage after exercise

1. Very Hydrating

Interestingly, watermelon is 92% water which helps keep your body hydrated.

The combination of water and fibre means you're eating a good volume of food without a lot of calories.

2. May Help Prevent Cancer

Lycopene and other plant compounds in watermelon have been studied for their anti-cancer effects.

Although lycopene intake is linked to a lower risk of some types of cancer, the results are mixed. The strongest link so far seems to be between lycopene and cancers of the digestive system.

Lycopene appears to reduce cancer risk by lowering insulin-like growth factor (IGF), a protein involved in cell division.

The strongest link so far seems to be between lycopene and cancers of the digestive system

 

3. May Improve Heart Health

Several nutrients in watermelon have specific benefits for heart health. Studies suggest that lycopene may help lower cholesterol and blood pressure. It can also help prevent oxidative damage to cholesterol.

Watermelon may lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes by reducing blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Lycopene may also help reduce the stiffness and thickness of artery walls.

Watermelon also contains citrulline, an amino acid that may increase nitric oxide levels in the body. Nitric oxide helps your blood vessels expand, which lowers blood pressure.

4. May Lower Inflammation and Oxidative Stress

Because Watermelon is rich in anti-inflammatory antioxidants, lycopene and vitamin C  may help lower inflammation and oxidative damage.

Lycopene may also help delay the onset and progression of Alzheimer's disease.

5. May Help Relieve Muscle Soreness

Citrulline, an amino acid in watermelon, may reduce muscle soreness.

One small study has athletes drink plain watermelon juice, watermelon juice mixed with citrulline or a citrulline drink. Both watermelon drinks led to less muscle soreness and quicker heart rate recovery, compared to citrulline on its own.

