Africa's most populated countries

The continent of Africa has a population of over 1.2 billion people. Majority of the African population is young, with over 50% of the population below or at 20 years of age.

Africa is made up of 54 countries with Nigeria the most populous with a population of 190 million people.

Here is a brief overview of the ten most populous countries in Africa.

1. Nigeria

Nigeria is the most populated country in Africa with over 181,563,000 population and seventh in the world . The 181 million people who live in Nigeria account for about 15.98% of the total African population. The population growth has seen Nigeria become the 7th most populous country in the world.

2. Ethiopia

Ethiopia, the horn of Africa, is the second-most populous country in Africa with over 103 million people. Ethiopia has one of the fastest growing populations at an annual growth rate of 2.6%. The country is home to over 80 ethnic groups of multiple origins such as Cushitic and Afro-Asiatic.

3. Egypt

Egypt currently has a population of over 89 million people and is the third largest populated country in Africa.

The majority of the populace lives along the River Nile and in major cities like Cairo. The Egyptian population is about 7.68% of the African population.

4. The Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo is the second-largest country in Africa by land area and the fourth largest by population. It is home to over 77 million people.

The Democratic Republic of Congo demographics is one of the fastest growing populations in Africa and the world.

5. South Africa

South Africa has a population of 54.9 million people with a population that increases by about 700,000 people every year which represents 1.6 percent annual change. The total population of South Africa constitutes 4.77% of the African population. South Africa is one of the most developed countries in Africa.