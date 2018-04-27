5 unusual date ideas to try in Lagos

news

The dating culture has to be revived in Lagos . We need more art dates, romantic dates, bowling dates.

Why not take things up a notch and try something new. You might like it. Or even better, you might like the person you’re with.

1. Book a ping pong table or go bowling

See who’s best at bowling and table tennis and who’s more likely to hit someone else with the ball. Loser has to pay for the next date.

2. Kayak down Ikoyi

Lagos’ huge winding lagoon isn’t just for speedboats and selfie backdrops. Adventurous couples should take a kayak tour that takes you past Civic centre.

3. Have a posh picnic in Muri Okunola park

Pack a picnic that will make Shiro look plane. Hire a butler to serve you and your date, spread rugs and open up a gazebo, you’ll be the envy of the park.

4. Go for a comedy night

There are so many venues that do free comedy nights. So, go laugh, dine and if possible sneak a kiss.

5. Go watch a play or opera

Muson centre, Freedom Park and the National Theatre all have new playwrights and directors cutting their teeth.