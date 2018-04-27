Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 unusual date ideas to try in Lagos

Living The Life 5 unusual date ideas to try in Lagos

Why not take things up a notch and try something new.

  • Published:
5 unusual date ideas to try in Lagos play

5 unusual date ideas to try in Lagos

(Instagram/KayakLagos)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The dating culture has to be revived in Lagos. We need more art dates, romantic dates, bowling dates.

Why not take things up a notch and try something new. You might like it. Or even better, you might like the person you’re with.

1. Book a ping pong table or go bowling

play Loser has to pay for the next date (Dealdey)

 

See who’s best at bowling and table tennis and who’s more likely to hit someone else with the ball. Loser has to pay for the next date.

2. Kayak down Ikoyi

5 unusual date ideas to try in Lagos play Adventurous couples should take a kayak tour that takes you past Civic centre (Instagram/KayakLagos)

ALSO READ: 5 adrenaline activities to do in Lagos

Lagos’ huge winding lagoon isn’t just for speedboats and selfie backdrops. Adventurous couples should take a kayak tour that takes you past Civic centre.

3. Have a posh picnic in Muri Okunola park

And you can enjoy a nice picnic on the property, as well. play Hire a butler to serve you and your date, spread rugs and open up a gazebo, you’ll be the envy of the park (Robertson Lodges)

 

Pack a picnic that will make Shiro look plane. Hire a butler to serve you and your date, spread rugs and open up a gazebo, you’ll be the envy of the park.

4. Go for a comedy night

There are so many venues that do free comedy nights. So, go laugh, dine and if possible sneak a kiss.

5. Go watch a play or opera

Muson centre, Freedom Park and the National Theatre all have new playwrights and directors cutting their teeth.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Canada Visa Ever thought of applying for one? Here's howbullet
2 Food Recipe Ever thought of cooking coconut rice? Here's howbullet
3 Religious Tourism The most beautiful churches in Nigeriabullet

Related Articles

Leisure 5 top things to do in Lagos right now
Heart Racing 5 adrenaline activities to do in Lagos
Drool-Worthy Beautiful photos of African women that will make you go wow!
Foodie 5 delicious things you must eat this weekend
Living The Life 5 ways to travel cheap like a boss
Dark Continent Wonderful places in Africa you should see before you die
Religious Tourism The most beautiful churches in Nigeria
Jessica Nabongo Traveller wants to be the first black woman to travel the world
Here are the most beautiful beaches in Africa
Nigeria's Beaches Exploring other coastal state's of Nigeria

Travel, Arts & Culture

5 delicious things you must eat this weekend
Foodie 5 delicious things you must eat this weekend
How to make watermelon soup
Food Recipe How to make watermelon soup
Beautiful photos of African women that will make you go wow!
Drool-Worthy Beautiful photos of African women that will make you go wow!
5 ways to travel cheap like a boss
Living The Life 5 ways to travel cheap like a boss