5 high-protein breakfasts that'll help you lose weight

Eating at least 30 grams of protein at breakfast can help you feel satisfied and feel less hungry later in the day.

So, if you're trying to lose weight or just eat and live a bit healthier these are tips you shouldn't ignore.

And, if you combine them by starting each day with a high-protein breakfast, you're pretty much unstoppable in the dieting world.

1. Oat yoghurt cups

Try increasing the protein in your oatmeal by adding a couple of dollops of Greek yoghurt.

To keep it extra, sprinkle with cinnamon for flavour.

2. Mini Egg Frittatas

Mix whole eggs and extra egg whites together with vegetables. For even more protein in your meal, add some turkey sausage or cheese.

Quick recipe: Pour the mixture into muffin tins and bake until you can insert a knife in them and it comes out clean.

3. Turkish fried egg

Try this modified version of a popular Turkish dish.

Fry red onion, garlic, frozen spinach, and sliced chilli peppers in a little olive oil. Once the veggies are soft, add an egg or two and finish cooking.

Toppings: Full-fat Greek yoghurt, lemon juice and salt.

4. Chocolate Peanut Butter Porridge

With this simple sweet dish, you can have your protein and the taste you crave.

Recipe: Mix together cooked oats, natural peanut butter, dark cacao, and sweet banana. Top with yoghurt or your choice of milk.

5. Protein Pancakes

Now you can still have your favourite breakfast dish and get your protein too.

Recipe: Blend until smooth 1/2 cup each of egg whites, oatmeal, and 1% cottage cheese along with 1 teaspoon baking soda.

Cook the batter like a pancake. These pancakes may help lower your risk of cardiovascular disease and contain lots of protein for the amount of calories.