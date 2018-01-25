Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 high-protein breakfasts that'll help you lose weight

Pulse List 5 high-protein breakfasts that'll help you lose weight

If you're trying to lose weight or just eat and live a bit healthier these are tips you shouldn't ignore.

  • Published:
5 high-protein breakfasts that'll help you lose weight play

5 high-protein breakfasts that'll help you lose weight

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Eating at least 30 grams of protein at breakfast can help you feel satisfied and feel less hungry later in the day.

So, if you're trying to lose weight or just eat and live a bit healthier these are tips you shouldn't ignore.

Oats are loaded with beta-glucans, soluble fibers that help with satiety and regulate metabolism. And, unlike most steel-cut oats , these prep in under eight minutes while still boasting four grams of fiber and five grams of protein. Cook with skim milk to bump up the protein quotient and top with fresh berries for a quick, easy breakfast. Kroplin also suggests mixing oats with peanut butter, flaxseeds, and mini chocolate chips. Roll together into bite-sized balls and store in the fridge. play 5 high-protein breakfasts that'll help you lose weight (Photograph by Getty Images)

ALSO READ: How to make this gluten-free pancake

And, if you combine them by starting each day with a high-protein breakfast, you're pretty much unstoppable in the dieting world.

1. Oat yoghurt cups

Try increasing the protein in your oatmeal by adding a couple of dollops of Greek yoghurt.

To keep it extra, sprinkle with cinnamon for flavour.

2. Mini Egg Frittatas

Mix whole eggs and extra egg whites together with vegetables. For even more protein in your meal, add some turkey sausage or cheese.

Quick recipe: Pour the mixture into muffin tins and bake until you can insert a knife in them and it comes out clean.

3. Turkish fried egg

Try this modified version of a popular Turkish dish.

ALSO READ: 5 Instagram worthy restaurants in Lagos

Fry red onion, garlic, frozen spinach, and sliced chilli peppers in a little olive oil. Once the veggies are soft, add an egg or two and finish cooking.

Toppings: Full-fat Greek yoghurt, lemon juice and salt.

4. Chocolate Peanut Butter Porridge

With this simple sweet dish, you can have your protein and the taste you crave.

Recipe: Mix together cooked oats, natural peanut butter, dark cacao, and sweet banana. Top with yoghurt or your choice of milk.

5. Protein Pancakes

Now you can still have your favourite breakfast dish and get your protein too.

Recipe: Blend until smooth 1/2 cup each of egg whites, oatmeal, and 1% cottage cheese along with 1 teaspoon baking soda.

Cook the batter like a pancake. These pancakes may help lower your risk of cardiovascular disease and contain lots of protein for the amount of calories.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Explore Pulse travel guide to countries that Donald Trump doesn't likebullet
2 Aviation Ethiopian airlines makes history with all African female...bullet
3 Botswana Visit this African country relatively free of corruptionbullet

Related Articles

Healthy Foods Try this cauliflower recipe for a slimmer stomach
Cringe-Worthy World's most strange foods include fertilised egg and rotten maggots
Something Light Try this oven-roasted chocolate banana recipe
Cooks Corner How to cook Nigerian beans porridge
Sex & Food This Kunu recipe will enhance your libido
Ikokore Here's how to make this Ijebu staple dish
Sweet Tooth How to make chocolate chip pancakes
Pulse List 5 Instagram worthy restaurants in Lagos
DIY Try this Nigerian stove meat pie recipe
Pulse List 5 foods America gave to the world

Travel, Arts & Culture

Erin-Ijesha waterfall
Erin-Ijesha Waterfall A sanctuary of purity and beauty
7 photogenic attractions in Lagos to blow up your Instagram
Pulse List Photogenic attractions in Lagos to blow up your Instagram
4 extreme sports you can try out in Lagos
For The Daring 4 extreme sports you can try out in Lagos
Try this cauliflower recipe for slimmer stomach
Healthy Foods Try this cauliflower recipe for a slimmer stomach