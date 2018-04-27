5 delicious things you must eat this weekend

So here are five things you should try out this weekend to spice up your meal table.
Because there would be a lot of drinking and merriment this weekend, you can have this for your guests while they chill.
Coconut rice is prepared with coconut milk extract and is sure to wake up your taste buds. Learn how to cook this amazing dish to surprise guests, family or bae.
If you live close to the coastal areas, you would love this seafood mixed with delicious spices.
It will leave you satisfied after you have tried your hands on this recipe.
Spoil your loved ones this weekend with this yummy delicacy. Banga rice is a combination of all ingredients used in cooking the Banga soup.
Nigerian-American writer, Nnedi Okorafor created a magical authentic Wakanda meal. Nnedi and Tasty took inspiration from East African cuisine to create a unique dish called Wakandan Jeweled Vegetable Pilau with Berbere Braised Lamb. Recipe here.