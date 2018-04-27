Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 delicious things you must eat this weekend

So here are five things you should try out this weekend to spice up your meal table.

(Hungryng)
This week is full of delicious things, asides from the upcoming GTBank Food and Drink fair, you can quickly prepare these meals.

So here are five things you should try out this weekend to spice up your meal table. We have also attached the recipes for you.

1. Peppered Nkwobi

play (Pinterest)

 

Because there would be a lot of drinking and merriment this weekend, you can have this for your guests while they chill.

Here's the recipe.

2. Coconut Rice

(Revi's Foodography)

 

Coconut rice is prepared with coconut milk extract and is sure to wake up your taste buds. Learn how to cook this amazing dish to surprise guests, family or bae.

Get the recipe here.

3. Fisherman soup

(Knorr)

If you live close to the coastal areas, you would love this seafood mixed with delicious spices.

It will leave you satisfied after you have tried your hands on this recipe.

4. Banga Rice

(Hungryng)

 

Spoil your loved ones this weekend with this yummy delicacy. Banga rice is a combination of all ingredients used in cooking the Banga soup.

Recipe here.

5. Wakanda Special

(Tasty)

 

Nigerian-American writer, Nnedi Okorafor created a magical authentic Wakanda meal. Nnedi and Tasty took inspiration from East African cuisine to create a unique dish called Wakandan Jeweled Vegetable Pilau with Berbere Braised Lamb. Recipe here.

