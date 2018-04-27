5 delicious things you must eat this weekend

news

This week is full of delicious things, asides from the upcoming GTBank Food and Drink fair, you can quickly prepare these meals.

So here are five things you should try out this weekend to spice up your meal table. We have also attached the recipes for you.

1. Peppered Nkwobi

Because there would be a lot of drinking and merriment this weekend, you can have this for your guests while they chill.

Here's the recipe .

2. Coconut Rice

Coconut rice is prepared with coconut milk extract and is sure to wake up your taste buds. Learn how to cook this amazing dish to surprise guests, family or bae.

Get the recipe here .

3. Fisherman soup

If you live close to the coastal areas, you would love this seafood mixed with delicious spices.

It will leave you satisfied after you have tried your hands on this recipe .

4. Banga Rice

Spoil your loved ones this weekend with this yummy delicacy. Banga rice is a combination of all ingredients used in cooking the Banga soup.

Recipe here .

5. Wakanda Special