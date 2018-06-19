5 breathtaking natural landscapes to witness in Nigeria

news

Nigeria is one of West Africa’s most beautiful and scenic country with waterfalls, mountain ranges and fascinating wildlife.

1. Mandara Mountains, Adamawa

Mandara mountain is a scenic plain full of rock formations. An ideal place for rock and mountain climbing, the region will totally knock you off your feet with its view.

Densely populated, mainly by speakers of Chadic languages, including both the Mofu and the Kirdi ethnic groups, this area is totally Instagramable.

Lamurde hot spring in Adamawa is also part of the world popular Sukur Cultural Landscape, which consists of a palace, villages, and the remains of an iron industry.

The place was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1999 and has since become a go-to tourist destination in Adamawa State.

2. The Tea Plantations of Taraba

Taraba is such a beautiful place, and it is a favourite for many because of the beautiful tea farms in Gembu and the rolling plateau of Mambila. The plateau is considered the highest point in Nigeria and probably in Africa.

Endowed with diverse and rich topography, Taraba truly deserves to be called “Nature’s gift to the Nation”.

The road network here is favourable, and people can drive to the farms in the north or south.

3. Obudu Cattle Ranch

In Calabar, the Obudu Cattle Ranch is a must visit. The stretches of land and ranges in the horizon ensure that you do not shift your eyes. The farms on either side are so beautiful especially when the sun is setting.

4. Ado-Awaye Mountains, Iyake

The views from the top of Africa's only suspended lake in Oyo state is amazing. Red roofs, amazing greenery and mountain ranges will quench your thirst for wanderlust. Iyake Lake is one of the 2 “suspended” lakes in the world and is rumoured to be the main god of fertility of the Mountain.

5. Idanre Hills

Idanre hill is one of those rare places where beauty, mystery, and majesty speaks with the voice of silence.

Also included among the remains of the ancient village are shrines, belfry, Agbooogun footprint, thunder water (Omi Aopara), old and dilapidated mud buildings roofed in rust-brown iron sheets, set on well laid-out streets and burial mounds and grounds, and the Owa's palace.