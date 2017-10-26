LFDW 2017 :  Morafa shines bright as he opens fashion week

Morafa no doubt has grown, he made everyone proud tonight at the Heineken Lagos Fashion Design Week 2017 he opened!

The fashion brand has been consistent for a few years finally making his way into HLFDW's Fashion Focus and boy did he throw it down? The SS18 presentation featured womenswear pieces alongside menswear and the cut through style was tuxedo.

Morafa didn't stay safe, apart from his improved sleek tailoring and dapper cuts, the SS18 collection was 'alive'.

Sequin jackets paired with tapered pants on ladies, co-ord tuxedo for ladies. Leather jackets paired with vests as cool urban style adorned the men's body while metallic jackets left undone was paired with belted pants easily setting a bold trend for the fearless male.

Urban inspired co-ords, damask; a signature piece synonymous with the brand came paired with nice fitting pants as part of the collection.

Other looks featured in the Spring '18 Collection included more dapper tux, tuxedo styled kimono and more functional pieces. Ankle grazing pants with a smart flare were major style highlights, putting a smart and modern stamp on the looks paired with.

Morafa's show was refreshingly grown up, without fuss and feels good to see he's come into his own.

See the collection in the gallery below.