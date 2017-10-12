Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Are you bold enough to rock white sneakers?

White Sneakers Are you bold enough to pull this off?

Here are some ways you can rock your white sneakers inspired from some of your favourite stars.

  Published:
play
Once upon a time, the only people you would see wearing white shoes were doctors, tennis players and nurses.

Fast forward to present day and now white sneakers are now a fashion fad. White equals fresh, crisp - it could also swing from being chic to swagged out. Yes - we know it could get dirty fast but so can your colourful sneakers. But white can give you that extra freshness.

Young lady play

The sneaker and skirt combo

(Kamdora)

 

While you might think it would be difficult to rock, several fashion enthusiast and celebrities have been bold enough to rock white sneakers. Are you bold enough to pull this off?

Chic and playful

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on

 

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage shows off a voguish look in an orange shift dress with frills and a pair of Adidas sneakers with green detail.

Sunday in the city Gucci X Chlo#emo#w6g=## #stabieverafter #Goodvibes cute lil dress from @harvellashowroom

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa) on

 

Toke Makinwa shares a spirited look in a dress from Harvella.

The casual look

Jos Niga !!!

A post shared by Panshak Zamani :-) (@iceprincezamani) on

 

Rapper Ice Prince rocks a pair of white Nike’s with a pair of jeans and a white loose hoodie.

The modern man

 

Fashion enthusiast Noble Igwe rocks a baige co-ord set from African menswear brand JZO with Adidas sneakers.

Pretty in print

Out here in LA Feeling sweet like #SugarCane Dior X Gucci Cc @kizaster

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on

 

Sure you can rock your ankara with white sneakers. Tiwa Savage shows us how.

Afropolitan

 

Noble Igwe pairs his white shoes with ripped jeans and an AnkaraNimi top.

The peacock

Elevated mind

A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on

 

Wizkid sure is bold - dressed in tartan pants, a grey top with print sleeves, he pairs his outfit with a pair of Gucci sneakers.

Vacay mood

Hola Dominican Republic #PuntaCana

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka) on

 

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu goes for a contradicting simplistic look.

Daddy yo!

Dripset sht!

A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on

 

Wizkid pairs his sneakers with an orange jumpsuit.

