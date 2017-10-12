Here are some ways you can rock your white sneakers inspired from some of your favourite stars.
Fast forward to present day and now white sneakers are now a fashion fad. White equals fresh, crisp - it could also swing from being chic to swagged out. Yes - we know it could get dirty fast but so can your colourful sneakers. But white can give you that extra freshness.
While you might think it would be difficult to rock, several fashion enthusiast and celebrities have been bold enough to rock white sneakers. Are you bold enough to pull this off?
Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage shows off a voguish look in an orange shift dress with frills and a pair of Adidas sneakers with green detail.
Toke Makinwa shares a spirited look in a dress from Harvella.
Rapper Ice Prince rocks a pair of white Nike’s with a pair of jeans and a white loose hoodie.
Fashion enthusiast Noble Igwe rocks a baige co-ord set from African menswear brand JZO with Adidas sneakers.
Sure you can rock your ankara with white sneakers. Tiwa Savage shows us how.
Noble Igwe pairs his white shoes with ripped jeans and an AnkaraNimi top.
Wizkid sure is bold - dressed in tartan pants, a grey top with print sleeves, he pairs his outfit with a pair of Gucci sneakers.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu goes for a contradicting simplistic look.
Wizkid pairs his sneakers with an orange jumpsuit.