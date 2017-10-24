Most common STDs in Nigeria and their symptoms

As far back 1963, WHO found Lagos to be the highest carrier of gonorrhea in the world.

Decades after, it has been made known through available data that the rate at which sexually transmitted disease spreads in Nigeria is alarming.

Although one would like to think that this should be a thing of concern to only city dwellers, it suffices to say that there is a rapid movement of these diseases to rural areas as well.

As a matter of fact, it can be argued that owing to lack of proper orientation with regards to STDs, the situation in rural areas is as worse as it is in urban areas.

However, if we're serious as a people in any way whatsoever, this issue should have been taken seriously enough to attract government attention to initiate necessary control measures to prevent those consequences that cannot be separated from these diseases.

But we also know that to depend on government is to leave the lives of both old and young Nigerians at risk, that's why we're taking it upon ourselves to create the awareness of the most prevalent STDs in Nigeria.

Here are six common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria and their symptoms

1. Chlamydia

Listed as one of the most common diseases that can be transmitted sexually, chlamydia is a bacterial infection that is caused by Chlamydia trachomatis.

Early-stage of this disease usually comes with no sign or symptoms, therefore, making Chlamydia difficult to detect.

And when they do occur, it takes one to three weeks after you've been exposed to chlamydia. The signs and symptoms seem to be always mild and passing, making them easy to overlook.

Here are the signs and symptoms of chlamydia

Painful urination Lower abdominal pain Vaginal discharge in women Discharge from the joystick in men Pain during sexual intercourse in women Bleeding between periods in women Testicular pain in men

2. Gonorrhea

Gonorrhea is not only a common infection in Nigeria, it is also one of the serious STDs that threaten our wellbeing.

Caused by the bacterium known as Neisseria Gonorrhea, gonorrhea is a bacterial infection of the genital tract.

Surprisingly, the bacteria can also grow in the mouth, throat, eyes, and anus.

Usually, gonorrhea symptoms start appearing within ten days after exposure. But various studies have shown that there are rare cases of people experiencing signs and symptoms, months after infection.

Here are the signs and symptoms of gonorrhea

Thick, cloudy or bloody discharge from the joystick or vagina Pain or burning sensation when urinating Heavy menstrual bleeding or bleeding between periods Painful, swollen testicles Painful bowel movements Anal itching

3. Trichomoniasis

Trichomoniasis is an infection of the vagina for women and the urethra for men. It is caused by microscopic parasites called Trichomonas vaginalis. It is mostly contracted through sexual intercourse.

Additionally, it can be spread by bathing suits, towels, and washcloths shared by an infected individual.

The parasite is capable of living outside the body for hours.

And when trichomoniasis causes symptoms, they may appear within five to twenty-eight days of exposure and range from mild irritation to severe inflammation.

Here are the signs and symptoms of trichomoniasis

Clear, white, greenish or yellowish vaginal discharge Discharge from the joystick Strong vaginal odor Vaginal itching or irritation Itching or irritation inside the joystick Pain during sexual intercourse Painful urination

4. Syphilis

Syphilis is another serious transmitted disease that has the tendency of becoming deadly if not treated beforehand.

Caused by the bacterium known as Treponema Pallidum, research shows that syphilis has increased over time. And this is believed to be happening because the starting of this disease goes undetected.

Syphilis is likely to attack the heart, brain and nearly all internal organs as time goes on.

5. Herpes

Genital herpes is a common sexually transmitted disease (STD) that can be gotten by any sexually active person.

Usually, the herpes virus causes sores that appear on the vaginal area, penis and/or the anus. It can, sometimes, appear around the mouth.

Herpes can only be suppressed but it never goes away. It can return, and it is contagious even when there are no visible sores.

Upon observation, a patient can have from four to seven flare-ups each year.

Here are the signs and symptoms of herpes

Fever like sore around the mouth Painful urination Loss of appetite Tender, enlarged lymph nodes A tingling, burning or itching sensation around your genitals, and sometimes down your leg Painful red blisters that burst to leave sores around your genitals, rectum, thighs, and buttocks Blisters and ulcers on the cervix in women.

6. HIV

HIV which is the most dreaded of them all is an infection with the human immunodeficiency virus that interferes with the body's ability to fight off viruses, bacteria, and fungi.

Most times, if not properly managed, it can lead to AIDS, a chronic, life-threatening disease.

Here are signs and symptoms of HIV

Fever Headache Sore throat Swollen lymph glands Rash Fatigue

Note

It is very important to state here that these early signs and symptoms usually disappear within a week to a month and are mistaken for those of another viral infection.