Decades after, it has been made known through available data that the rate at which sexually transmitted disease spreads in Nigeria is alarming.
Although one would like to think that this should be a thing of concern to only city dwellers, it suffices to say that there is a rapid movement of these diseases to rural areas as well.
As a matter of fact, it can be argued that owing to lack of proper orientation with regards to STDs, the situation in rural areas is as worse as it is in urban areas.
However, if we're serious as a people in any way whatsoever, this issue should have been taken seriously enough to attract government attention to initiate necessary control measures to prevent those consequences that cannot be separated from these diseases.
But we also know that to depend on government is to leave the lives of both old and young Nigerians at risk, that's why we're taking it upon ourselves to create the awareness of the most prevalent STDs in Nigeria.
Listed as one of the most common diseases that can be transmitted sexually, chlamydia is a bacterial infection that is caused by Chlamydia trachomatis.
Early-stage of this disease usually comes with no sign or symptoms, therefore, making Chlamydia difficult to detect.
And when they do occur, it takes one to three weeks after you've been exposed to chlamydia. The signs and symptoms seem to be always mild and passing, making them easy to overlook.
Painful urination
Lower abdominal pain
Vaginal discharge in women
Discharge from the joystick in men
Pain during sexual intercourse in women
Bleeding between periods in women
Testicular pain in men
Gonorrhea is not only a common infection in Nigeria, it is also one of the serious STDs that threaten our wellbeing.
Caused by the bacterium known as Neisseria Gonorrhea, gonorrhea is a bacterial infection of the genital tract.
Surprisingly, the bacteria can also grow in the mouth, throat, eyes, and anus.
Usually, gonorrhea symptoms start appearing within ten days after exposure. But various studies have shown that there are rare cases of people experiencing signs and symptoms, months after infection.
Thick, cloudy or bloody discharge from the joystick or vagina
Pain or burning sensation when urinating
Heavy menstrual bleeding or bleeding between periods
Painful, swollen testicles
Painful bowel movements
Anal itching
Trichomoniasis is an infection of the vagina for women and the urethra for men. It is caused by microscopic parasites called Trichomonas vaginalis. It is mostly contracted through sexual intercourse.
Additionally, it can be spread by bathing suits, towels, and washcloths shared by an infected individual.
The parasite is capable of living outside the body for hours.
And when trichomoniasis causes symptoms, they may appear within five to twenty-eight days of exposure and range from mild irritation to severe inflammation.
Clear, white, greenish or yellowish vaginal discharge
Discharge from the joystick
Strong vaginal odor
Vaginal itching or irritation
Itching or irritation inside the joystick
Pain during sexual intercourse
Painful urination
Syphilis is another serious transmitted disease that has the tendency of becoming deadly if not treated beforehand.
Caused by the bacterium known as Treponema Pallidum, research shows that syphilis has increased over time. And this is believed to be happening because the starting of this disease goes undetected.
Syphilis is likely to attack the heart, brain and nearly all internal organs as time goes on.
Genital herpes is a common sexually transmitted disease (STD) that can be gotten by any sexually active person.
Usually, the herpes virus causes sores that appear on the vaginal area, penis and/or the anus. It can, sometimes, appear around the mouth.
Herpes can only be suppressed but it never goes away. It can return, and it is contagious even when there are no visible sores.
Upon observation, a patient can have from four to seven flare-ups each year.
Fever like sore around the mouth
Painful urination
Loss of appetite
Tender, enlarged lymph nodes
A tingling, burning or itching sensation around your genitals, and sometimes down your leg
Painful red blisters that burst to leave sores around your genitals, rectum, thighs, and buttocks
Blisters and ulcers on the cervix in women.
HIV which is the most dreaded of them all is an infection with the human immunodeficiency virus that interferes with the body's ability to fight off viruses, bacteria, and fungi.
Most times, if not properly managed, it can lead to AIDS, a chronic, life-threatening disease.
Fever
Headache
Sore throat
Swollen lymph glands
Rash
Fatigue
It is very important to state here that these early signs and symptoms usually disappear within a week to a month and are mistaken for those of another viral infection.
