Mariganya Hauwa Maina ta samu jika

Welcome o my beloved baby boy, born on 27th Ramadan ...officially "umm ramadan" a.k.a Alhanislam,grandma wanted seeing u badly man,but Allah had other plans,she left and u came,indeed with pain comes ease,she was a heartbreak I concealed ,I died from within,but u my love is a beautiful remedy ....and I remember when I wrote this for you,couple of months ago... .......................................................................................... ........................................................................................................................................................................................ It hurts just seating here calculating how many more vomits i have to go ,before seeing your glorious face, And how many sores that could cause in my throat, It hurts cause I wish u were already here to dry my tears of pain ... The changes my body's going through to make sure u make it to the world, How sleepy I get but can't find the sleep sometimes cos of the discomfort I feel How my knees snaps sometimes and my legs shake How my back and head aches And how sometimes my vision is affected ... But its all worth it as I think of holding u in my arms my beloved one... I hope u remember all this and also remember that at whatever age u might be ,through it all,u wouldn't have to carry any pain by yourself , that's what am meant for ,let me carry all your pains and burdens ...May u be happy all your life my child

