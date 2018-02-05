2 Nigerians among victims in Italy shooting spree

news

Two Nigerians, Jennifer and Gideon were reportedly injured when a gunman went on a shooting spree in Macerata, Italy on Saturday, February 3, 2018.

According to Vanguard, the two Nigerians are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the city of Macerata.

AFP also reports that the attack, which was carried out by a far-right supporter, was triggered by the murder of an Italian woman, allegedly by a Nigerian asylum seeker.

Officials at the hospital say Jennifer suffered a fracture to her humerus bone in her arm and has been operated upon.

Speaking on the incident, she said “I never hurt anyone. I was talking and laughing with three other people when I was struck by the bullet."

"We foreigners are the first to want justice, we have come to Italy to live in peace, it is inhuman to shoot at random on innocent people, I have never wanted trouble with anyone" she further said.

Jennifer's boyfriend Ogie Igbinowania told Le Stampa News "I gave Jennifer a push to get her out of the way and threw myself down. And I heard a shot: Boom!"

The second Nigerian Gideon, said that he thought he was going to die. He also said that he had always considered Macerata as a safe city.

“Those who do something bad must be afraid, not those who behave well. In three years I have never had any problems with anyone, either with Italians or with other foreigners" he told Le Stampa News.

“I worked in a supermarket and now I’m looking for a new job. I’m someone who minds my business. I do not get into trouble. I never imagined I could find myself in this situation. Now I do not know if I’ll manage not to feel in danger,” he added.

Macerata reacts

A Nigerian community leader in Macerata, Sammy Kunoun, said he heard the shots as he was going to meet with cultural mediators about organizing a sit-in to support Mastropietro's family. They called off the event after the shootings for fear of further racist attacks.

You would never believe something like this was possible, this kind of thing happens in big cities," said Fabrizio Compagnucci, a newspaper seller in Macerata.

"Now, we are all victims in this story," said Kunoun, adding that the immigrant community has been well-integrated in Macerata. Official statistics put the population of foreigners in the city at 9.2% of the 43 000 residents.

Who is Luca Traini?

The gunman, Luca Traini was arrested and taken into custody after the attack.

The Police also discovered a copy of Adolf Hitler's manifesto "Mein Kampf" and a book by fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, when they searched his mother’s home.

The 28 year old Italian right wing extremist who shot six Africans in Central Italy has shown no remorse according to Italian law enforcement officials.

Italian government response

Minister of the Interior Marco Minniti said the shooting had been prompted by "racial hatred".

"Someone who shoots is a delinquent, irrespective of the colour of his skin," said Northern league chief Matteo Salvini after the shooting.

On Saturday evening Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni called for calm, insisting "hatred and violence will not divide us".