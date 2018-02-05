Home > Gist > Metro >

2 Nigerians among victims in Italy shooting spree

Italy Shooting 2 Nigerians shot by Nazi gunman

The attack was triggered by the murder of an Italian woman, allegedly by a Nigerian asylum seeker.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Medics attending to a victim of gunshot wounds in Macerata, Italy, on Feb. 3, 2018 play

Medics attending to a victim of gunshot wounds in Macerata, Italy, on Feb. 3, 2018

(Guido Picchio / Associated Press)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two Nigerians, Jennifer and Gideon were reportedly injured when a gunman went on a shooting spree in Macerata, Italy on Saturday, February 3, 2018.

According to Vanguard, the two Nigerians are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the city of Macerata.

AFP also reports that the attack, which was carried out by a far-right supporter, was triggered by the murder of an Italian woman, allegedly by a Nigerian asylum seeker.

Two Nigerians among gunman victims in Italy . . Two Nigerians, Jennifer, 29, and Gideon, 25, were among the six African migrants shot by a gunman, who went on shooting spree in Macerata on Saturday, according to Le Stampa. . . Both are now receiving treatment at a hospital in the city. The attack came a day after a Nigerian drug dealer was arrested for killing an Italian teenager and cutting her into pieces. . . Hospital officials said Jennifer suffered a fracture to her humerus bone in her arm and was operated upon on Sunday. . . Jennifer is still wondering why the gunman, identified as a rightwing extremist, Luca Traini, hit her. #emo#4oCc##I never hurt anyone. I was talking and laughing with three other people when I was struck by the bullet,#emo#4oCd## she said. . . Her boyfriend told La Repubblica they were waiting at a bus station when he saw a man pointing something at them from a car. Ogie Igbinowania said, #emo#4oCc##I gave Jennifer a push to get her out of the way and threw myself down. And I heard a shot: Boom.#emo#4oCd## . . Gideon also told Le Stampa that he had always considered Macerata a safe city. He still wondered how he managed to survive the gunshot. #emo#4oCc##I thought I would die. . . I would ask only two things: why he did it and what he has against me,#emo#4oCd## he said. #emo#4oCc##Those who do something bad must be afraid, not those who behave well. In three years I have never had any problems with anyone, either with Italians or with other foreigners. . . I worked in a supermarket and now I#emo#4oCZ##m looking for a new job. I#emo#4oCZ##m someone who minds my business. I do not get into trouble. I never imagined I could find myself in this situation. Now I do not know if I#emo#4oCZ##ll manage not to feel in danger.#emo#4oCd## . . Luca Traini randomly attacked African migrants, in an attack that has been confirmed to be racially motivated. : ilrestodelcarlino

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

Officials at the hospital say Jennifer suffered a fracture to her humerus bone in her arm and has been operated upon.

Speaking on the incident, she said “I never hurt anyone. I was talking and laughing with three other people when I was struck by the bullet."

2 Nigerians shot by gunman play

Jennifer, one of the victims of the attack in Italy.

(Vanguard)

 

"We foreigners are the first to want justice, we have come to Italy to live in peace, it is inhuman to shoot at random on innocent people, I have never wanted trouble with anyone" she further said.

Jennifer's boyfriend Ogie Igbinowania told Le Stampa News "I gave Jennifer a push to get her out of the way and threw myself down. And I heard a shot: Boom!"

The second Nigerian Gideon, said that he thought he was going to die. He also said that he had always considered Macerata as a safe city.

ALSO READ: 2 Nigerians killed again by South Africans in 48 hrs

“Those who do something bad must be afraid, not those who behave well. In three years I have never had any problems with anyone, either with Italians or with other foreigners" he told Le Stampa News.

“I worked in a supermarket and now I’m looking for a new job. I’m someone who minds my business. I do not get into trouble. I never imagined I could find myself in this situation. Now I do not know if I’ll manage not to feel in danger,” he added.

The shooting spree has shocked the country, at the front line of unprecedented migration and in the middle of a general election campaign play

The shooting spree has shocked the country, at the front line of unprecedented migration and in the middle of a general election campaign

(AFP)

Macerata reacts

A Nigerian community leader in Macerata, Sammy Kunoun, said he heard the shots as he was going to meet with cultural mediators about organizing a sit-in to support Mastropietro's family. They called off the event after the shootings for fear of further racist attacks.

You would never believe something like this was possible, this kind of thing happens in big cities," said Fabrizio Compagnucci, a newspaper seller in Macerata.

"Now, we are all victims in this story," said Kunoun, adding that the immigrant community has been well-integrated in Macerata. Official statistics put the population of foreigners in the city at 9.2% of the 43 000 residents.

Who is Luca Traini?

The gunman, Luca Traini was arrested and taken into custody after the attack.

Shooting suspect Luca Traini was a candidate in local elections last year under the banner of the anti-immigration Northern League play

Shooting suspect Luca Traini was a candidate in local elections last year under the banner of the anti-immigration Northern League

(ITALIAN CARABINIERI PRESS OFFICE/AFP)

 

The Police also discovered a copy of Adolf Hitler's manifesto "Mein Kampf" and a book by fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, when they searched his mother’s home.

The 28 year old Italian right wing extremist who shot six Africans in Central Italy has shown no remorse according to Italian law enforcement officials.

Italian government response

Minister of the Interior Marco Minniti said the shooting had been prompted by "racial hatred".

"Someone who shoots is a delinquent, irrespective of the colour of his skin," said Northern league chief Matteo Salvini after the shooting.

On Saturday evening Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni called for calm, insisting "hatred and violence will not divide us".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's...bullet
2 Devils In Disguise 13-yr-old girl allegedly impregnated by 8 menbullet
3 Superman Pastor who attempted to "fly to heaven" becomes butt of...bullet

Related Articles

Xenophobia Presidency condemns killing of another Nigerian in South Africa
Xenophobia High commission wades into quit order by S/African communities to Nigerians
Xenophobia Nigeria seeks protection for its nationals in India
Xenophobia Nigerians ordered out of South African communities
In South Africa Nigerian shot dead in Johannesburg
Ibrahim Gambari Scholar tasks NASS on solution to killing of Nigerians in South Africa
Abike Dabiri-Erewa No prisoner transfer agreement between Nigeria, China — Buhari's aide says

Metro

The restaurant was reportedly ignored as she attempted to get payment for the service rendered to him.
Confidence! "Do you know who I am," customer who refused to pay for meal asks restaurant owner
An accused has been ordered to receive 20 strokes of cane for stealing.
Good For Him Delinquent youth to receive 20 lashes for stealing Nokia phone
The victim, Happiness
Painful Death Missing student found dead without vital organs
Nigerian lawyer battles hospital to save brain-damaged son
Father's Love Nigerian lawyer battles London hospital to save brain-damaged son