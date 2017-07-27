Latif Madoi :  Meet fashion designer who creates dresses in a few minutes!

Home > Fashion >

Latif Madoi play

(Budstikka)

Latif Madoi is a Ugandan fashion designer/dressmaker that creates a dress in a few minutes!

In a world where made to measure has become a luxury even with seemingly available 'tailors', getting a designer to create a piece on the spot is seen like some sort of miracle (around here) but in Uganda, such a designer exists!

Latif Madoi play

Latif Madoi

(Youtube/BBCWorld)

 

The raved designer already dubbed "Afro-Fashion Magician" by the BBC is one of Uganda's most revered designer known to have designed for the top late Reggae singer Lucky Dube, Latif Madoi shows his skill at his periodic "fast fashion" shows where he demonstrates live sewing, taking a piece of fabric and creating dresses out of them in a matter of minutes.

ALSO READ: Celebrity stylist Rhoda Ebun is making statement with this African piece

Latif Madoi play

Latif Madoi is a Ugandan fashion designer who makes dresses in minutes!

(Budstikka)

He's blown people away over the years after deciding to leave Paris back to Uganda to practise after coming up with the concept he was convinced will set him on a unique path. He's an award winning designer who has been invited to show off his talent on fashion shows around the world and he's still at it. He owns Latif Academy where which teaches fashion.

Watch him do what he does best in the video below.

