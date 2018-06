news

Solidstar has released the video to his song, 'Eleganza'.

The single which is produced by Kel P and officially put out in April now has a colourful visual to go with it.

Eleganza video is set in a club and sees some synchronized dance moves as they create a happy party scene, with a cameo appearance from Big Brother Naija 2017 winner, Efe .

The video was shot by Director Tyla.