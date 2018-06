news

Drake has released his new album, ''Scorpion''.

The album which is his fifth studio album is a double album that features Jay Z, Michael Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Static Major, Future and Ty Dolla $ign.

Scorpion contains 25 songs and features the earlier released singles "God's Plan", "Nice For What" and the recently released ''I'm Upset".

The album is Drake's first project since his 2016 album, Views and More Life, which was released as a Playlist in 2017