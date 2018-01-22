24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

"Game of Thrones," "The Crown" and "Wonder Woman" were among the winners at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Hosted by Kristen Bell, SAG 2018 held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and also offered an almost all-female list of award presenters.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Wonder Woman"

Television Awards Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"This Is Us"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"Orange is the New Black"

"Veep"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

"Game of Thrones"