EbonyLife TV series, "Men's Corner," is an interesting weekly talk show with an all-male ensemble.

In a new episode, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Andrew Blaze and Mazino Appeal discuss metrosexuality.

The dictionary meaning of a metrosexual is a man who is attracted to women sexually, but is also interested in fashion and his appearance: He enjoys shopping, fashion, and similar interests traditionally associated with women.

On this episode, questions such as do women find metrosexuality attractive? When is metrosexuality too much? Is metrosexuality a step away from being gay? were asked.

"You can be a metrosexual and not be gay. You want to look good, you look to shop, and sometimes you want to wear G-string. It's fine," Osi Sauve, a male contributor on the show said.

Giving examples of popular metrosexuals, the hosts mentioned Christiano Ronaldo, Chris Attoh and Denola Grey.

"I would love to be [a metrosexual], but I don't have the time for that," Mazino Appeal said.

"I think I'm on the border. People think I'm metrosexual, which is great. But I'm not very well put together. There are so many things I think metrosexuality is about that I'm not," Ebuka said.

"I think I have grown metrosexual with time," Andre said.

What are your thoughts on the interesting conversation which you can watch below.