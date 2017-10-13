Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Is metrosexuality a step away from being gay?

Is metrosexuality a step away from being gay?

Do women find metrosexuality attractive? When is metrosexuality too much? Is metrosexuality a step away from being gay?

  • Published:
Are metrosexuals a step away from gay? play

Are metrosexuals a step away from being gay?

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

EbonyLife TV series, "Men's Corner," is an interesting weekly talk show with an all-male ensemble.

In a new episode, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Andrew Blaze and Mazino Appeal discuss metrosexuality.

The dictionary meaning of a metrosexual is a man who is attracted to women sexually, but is also interested in fashion and his appearance: He enjoys shopping, fashion, and similar interests traditionally associated with women.

play Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Andrew Blaze and Mazino Appeal

 

On this episode, questions such as do women find metrosexuality attractive? When is metrosexuality too much? Is metrosexuality a step away from being gay? were asked.

"You can be a metrosexual and not be gay. You want to look good, you look to shop, and sometimes you want to wear G-string. It's fine," Osi Sauve, a male contributor on the show said.

play Denola Grey was listed as one of the popular metrosexuals in Nigeria

 

Giving examples of popular metrosexuals, the hosts mentioned Christiano Ronaldo, Chris Attoh and Denola Grey.

"I would love to be [a metrosexual], but I don't have the time for that," Mazino Appeal said.

"I think I'm on the border. People think I'm metrosexual, which is great. But I'm not very well put together. There are so many things I think metrosexuality is about that I'm not," Ebuka said.

"I think I have grown metrosexual with time," Andre said.

What are your thoughts on the interesting conversation which you can watch below.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Genevieve Nnaji Actress stars in Hollywood film alongside Kate...bullet
2 "Dele Issues" Watch Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo make 'acting debut'...bullet
3 "Game of Thrones" Season 8 set photos reveal huge spoilerbullet

Related Articles

"Men's Corner" When does PDA cross from cute to gross?
"Men's Corner" Is it okay to masturbate? Do all guys indulge? [Video]
"Men's Corner" What are the very worst male vices you know?
Grey Room NG Does good sex have an effect on people's sense of judgement? [Video]
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire 5 celebrities who can replace Frank Edoho on show
"Men's Corner" What are some of the weirdest guilty pleasures you've ever heard?
"Men's Corner" Do you have a fetish? What's the worst you've ever heard?
"Men's Corner" What is too much with makeup, transformation?
"Men's Corner" What is your definition of a typical Nigerian wedding?
"So You Wanna Get Married" Is love hard to find?

Movies

Potato Potahto movie.
AFRIFF 2017 See full list of movies selected to screen at film festival
Emilia Clarke in "Game of Thrones" season 1
"Game of Thrones" Khal Drogo joked about 'raping beautiful women' on show [Video]
Coach Timi Dakolo and Idyl, who won The Voice Nigeria season 2
The Voice Nigeria Idyl shares the best advice Timi Dakolo gave him
Pulse Opinion Nollywood needs TV shows and the Theatre to grow