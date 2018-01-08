Complete List of Golden Globe Awards winners

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

See a complete list of all the Golden Globes 2018 winners.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” won best movie drama. Frances McDormand won best actress for her role in the film, while Gary Oldman won best actor for “Darkest Hour.”

For TV, "The Handmaid's Tale” won best TV series [drama]. Elizabeth Moss won best actress for her role in the series, while Sterling K. Brown won best actor for “This is Us.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Nicole Kidman -“Big Little Lies”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Rachel Brosnahan - “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama:

Elisabeth Moss - “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama:

Sterling K. Brown - “This is Us”

Best Television Series – Drama:

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Alexander Skarsgard - “Big Little Lies”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“This Is Me” - The Greatest Showman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

James Franco - The Disaster Artist

Best Animated Film:

“Coco”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Laura Dern - “Big Little Lies”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Allison Janney - “I, Tonya”

Best Television Series – Comedy:

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture:

Martin McDonagh - “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Ewan McGregor - “Fargo”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“In the Fade”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Aziz Ansari - “Master of None”

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Guillermo del Toro - “The Shape of Water”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

“Big Little Lies”

Best Picture – Comedy or Musical:

“Lady Bird”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Saoirse Ronan - “Lady Bird"

Best Picture – Drama:

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture:

“The Shape of Water”