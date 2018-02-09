news

Big Brother Naija housemate Cee C has said that 45 million naira is nothing and can be made in just one week.

The housemate said this during a conversation with fellow housemate Bambam, hours after she was described as 'rude' and possessive' by other housemates.

She also talked about her 'relationship' with Tobi, saying she was initially irritated by him when they first met on the opening night but eventually started a conversation with him when they got into the house.

According to Cee C, she is more interested in what happens after the show than 45 million naira which can be made in one week.

Comparison to TBoss' 25 million naira comment

During the 2017 edition of Big Brother Naija, TBoss came under attack after she said she could spend 25 million naira in a week and had wealthy men with private jets hitting on her.

In an interview with Pulse, the reality TV star stood by her statement, saying that with her debts, she would finish the prize money in a week.

Reactions to Cee C's 45 million naira comment

Cee chose Tobi as her partner on the show. They are both competing as a pair on the show.