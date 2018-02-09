Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Big Brother Naija Cee C says N45M can be made in a week

Big Brother Naija 'What is N45M? It can be made in a week' - Cee C says

"If today I leave this place without 45 million naira, I know I will make more than that" - Cee C says about #BBNaija prize money.

  • Published:
Big Brother Naija Cee C says N45M can be made in a week play

Big Brother Naija Cee C says N45M can be made in a week

(Facebook/CynthiaNwadiora)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Big Brother Naija housemate Cee C has said that 45 million naira is nothing and can be made in just one week.

The housemate said this during a conversation with fellow housemate Bambam, hours after she was described as 'rude' and possessive' by other housemates.

She also talked about her 'relationship' with Tobi, saying she was initially irritated by him when they first met on the opening night but eventually started a conversation with him when they got into the house.

According to Cee C, she is more interested in what happens after the show than 45 million naira which can be made in one week.

 

Comparison to TBoss' 25 million naira comment

During the 2017 edition of Big Brother Naija, TBoss came under attack after she said she could spend 25 million naira in a week and had wealthy men with private jets hitting on her.

In an interview with Pulse, the reality TV star stood by her statement, saying that with her debts, she would finish the prize money in a week.

play Cee C and her partner, Tobi (DSTV)

Reactions to Cee C's 45 million naira comment

 

 

 

 

Cee chose Tobi as her partner on the show. They are both competing as a pair on the show.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse List 5 Nollywood actors who have come out to say they are brokebullet
2 Big Brother Naija Cee C gets into a fight with Nina, 'curves' Tobi...bullet
3 Big Brother Naija The housemates fight over food [Day 9 recap]bullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija Cee C gets into a fight with Nina, 'curves' Tobi again [Day 10 recap]
Big Brother Naija Ifu Ennada says Teddy A 'looks like a potential rapist'
Big Brother Naija Ifu calls Tobi a 'fool' for saving Miracle and Nina [Day 8 recap]
Big Brother Naija Here are the housemates 'up for possible eviction'
Big Brother Naija Tobi becomes Head of House for 2nd week in a row
Big Brother Naija Miracle shares another passionate kiss with Nina [Video]
Big Brother Naija Anto gives Tobi lap dance during truth or dare game [Day 7 recap]
Big Brother Naija Alex reveals she had an abortion at 16, Nigerians react
Big Brother Naija The housemates fight over food [Day 9 recap]
Big Brother Naija Nigerians go crazy over Tobi begging Cee C on reality show

Movies

Tobi becomes the 1st head of house on Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Nigerians go crazy over Tobi begging Cee C on reality show
Remembering "Mortal Inheritance," the classic Nollywood movie that defined Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's career
"Mortal Inheritance" Watch classic Nollywood movie which defined Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's career
Audience falls in love with movie at delightful Lagos premiere
"The Royal Hibiscus Hotel" Audience fall in love with movie at delightful Lagos premiere
5 things you should know about Sope Aluko, a Nigerian in "Black Panther" movie
Sope Aluko How Nigerian-born actress landed a role in "Black Panther" and its impact on her career