Yoruba Nollywood actor, Yomi Fash-Lanso has written an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the incessant killings in the country.

The actor took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, where he wrote a really long open letter to the number one man in the country.

"I won't bother you sir Mr. President Muhammad Buhari - Chief Security Officer - of our SOVEREIGN NATION under GOD. NIGERIA. @muhammadubuhari I would've loved to write you a letter but I know you won't get it even if it's through DHL, UPS, FEDEX etc cetera, thus my reason of putting it up here on my page, and tagging you because I know that via this medium you'll get it, or your page handlers will pass the message to you.I'm a born and bred in Nigeria man. Lagos state to be precise, and I've lived all my life in this beautiful country because I LOVE my country. Not because I can't afford to CHECK OUT with my family. So you'll understand my STAND.

"I followed you from 1984 - 2015 because of your INTEGRITY, ANTI CORRUPTION CAMPAIGN, TENACIOUS STAND and your ONE NIGERIA advocacy you've always preached. Mr President, I was one amongst millions of young Nigerians that put their LIFE, CAREER, and FAMILY on the line to campaign for you when you showed interest in Nigeria politics because WE believe you can put Nigeria back on the RIGHT PATH, and we were so happy when you eventually won in 2015. Some even lost their precious lives celebrating your victory," he wrote.

He went on to ask Mr President a series of questions including one which seeks to find out if he has an agenda to eliminate the people of Benue, Plateau, and other neighbouring states.

"But! What went, wrong SIR? Sir, are you still in CONTROL of SECURITY and SAFETY of LIVES and PROPERTY in Nigeria? Sir, are you now TRIBALISTIC as been alleged by some quarters in Nigeria? Sir, are you carrying out a FULANI AGENDA as been alleged by some quarters in Nigeria? Sir, are the lives lost - been BRUTALLY and MERCILESSLY SLAUGHTERED since 2015, not Nigerians? Sir, are you so sure that some POLITICIANS are the ones BEHIND the mishaps befalling Nigeria? Sir, are the Miyetti Allah people that own up to the plateau, Benue and other state killings ABOVE THE LAW?

"Sir, is life of a COW worth more than that of a HUMAN? Sir, is it a norm that farmers crops and vegetations which are source of SURVIVAL for them be DESTROYED because COW REARERS need to GRAZE the LAND? Sir, are you accepting the fact that COW REARERS are KILLERS in disguise? I'll stop here sir while I and millions of Nigerians that CAMPAIGNED and VOTED for you wait for answers via ACTIONS. Your humble citizen Yomi FashLanso #ISTANDAGAINSTKILLINGSI,'' he concluded.

Gunmen kill 86 in Plateau State

This is coming a few days after over 80 persons were killed in three local government areas in Plateau state by suspected Fulani herdsmen. According to the Police at the time of the incident, 86 persons have been confirmed dead in Plateau, after gunmen attacked Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi local government area of the State.

Locals and the PDP in Plateau however say the casualty figures from the attack could be over 100. “The gunmen invaded the villages on Saturday and killed several people”, said Terna Tyopevwho is the spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command.