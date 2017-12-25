Ruth Kadiri :  Nollywood actress is engaged!

news

Actress, Ruth Kadiri announced this morning on her Instagram page that she's off the market!

She posted a photo showing a gorgeous engagement band with a caption that tells us everything we need to know.

"Merry Christmas world. @ 12:15am December 25 2017 I said yes to the man who totally completes me. My daddyyyy, my friend, my brother, my pastor, my perv my gossip partner. And my husband to be. God bless you and keep you safe for me."

Talk about a perfect Christmas present!

It was reported in July 2017 that the actress cum producer was pregnant with her first child and there was no news of a baby daddy then.

We don't know what the lucky man looks like yet but we cannot wait to hear the wedding bells!

Kadiri is a graduate of the prestigious university of Lagos where she studied mass communication. She joined the nollywood movie scene in 2009 and since then, she has gone on to make a name for herself in the industry.

Merry Christmas and a happy engagement to the actress!

Article by Sylvia Chioma