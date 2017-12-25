Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ruth Kadiri :  Nollywood actress is engaged!

Ruth Kadiri Nollywood actress is engaged!

Actress, Ruth Kadiri announced this morning on her Instagram page that she's off the market!

  • Published:
Ruth Kadiri play

Ruth Kadiri

(360nobs)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Actress, Ruth Kadiri announced this morning on her Instagram page that she's off the market!

She posted a photo showing a gorgeous engagement band with a caption that tells us everything we need to know.

"Merry Christmas world. @ 12:15am December 25 2017 I said yes to the man who totally completes me. My daddyyyy, my friend, my brother, my pastor, my perv my gossip partner. And my husband to be. God bless you and keep you safe for me."

 

Talk about a perfect Christmas present!

It was reported in July 2017 that the actress cum producer was pregnant with her first child and there was no news of a baby daddy then.

We don't know what the lucky man looks like yet but we cannot wait to hear the wedding bells!

Kadiri is a graduate of the prestigious university of Lagos where she studied mass communication. She joined the nollywood movie scene in 2009 and since then, she has gone on to make a name for herself in the industry.

Merry Christmas and a happy engagement to the actress!

Article by Sylvia Chioma

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Toke Makinwa "I almost slept with that man is not hot" says media...bullet
2 Ivie Okujaye Actress is pregnant with her 2nd childbullet
3 Daddy Freeze Zack Orji and media personality clash over tithingbullet

Related Articles

Toke Makinwa "I almost slept with that man is not hot" says media personality
Iyabo Ojo Actress celebrates 40th birthday with special kids
Mel B Singer cuts off tattoo of ex-husband's name
Daddy Freeze Zack Orji and media personality clash over tithing
Ivie Okujaye Actress is pregnant with her 2nd child

Celebrities

Chika Ike
Chika Ike Actress celebrates Christmas with a new postcard
Gloria Doyle shares her experience with domestic violence
Gloria Doyle Singer shares her experience with domestic violence
Iyabo Ojo
Photo Of The Day Iyabo Ojo is a slay queen
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Omosexy finds her missing iPhone