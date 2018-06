24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Jay-Jay Okocha made a name for himself on the football field playing for Nigeria all over the world, but he just made headlines again for an entirely different reason.

Case in point would be his super sexy daughter, Daniella Okocha.

ALSO READ: Alex Iwobi, steadily killing it

Daniella has been making the rounds on social media and what better time to remember Jay-Jay than during the world cup season?

She posed in a body suit and lacy pants with fancy sunglasses, flaunting clear skin and cool sex appeal.

We cant get enough of her.