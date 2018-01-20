Debola Williams and friends throw TY Bello birthday surprise

news

Celebrity photographer TY Bello could not withhold her excitement when a group of friends such as Red Media Africa's Debola Williams, Kelechi Amadi and others threw her a birthday surprise as she clocked 40.

Bello who is also a singer posted a video on her Instagram which saw her walk into an undisclosed location to a bunch of close associates who delighted her with a hearty birthday song.

She expressed gratitude for the kind wishes in her social media post.

She appeared to have experienced a unique as she encountered respective guests at the gathering.

TY Bello is popular for her dexterity when holding a camera as well as her passion for mentorship .

