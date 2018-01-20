Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Debola Williams and friends throw TY Bello birthday surprise

TY Bello Debola Williams, Kelechi Amadi throw photographer 40th birthday surprise

The photographer was full of gratitude in an Instagram post that saw her express joy over the birthday surprise.

  • Published:
TY Bello received attention from a group of friends who gave her a birthday surprise. play

TY Bello received attention from a group of friends who gave her a birthday surprise.

(Instagram/TYBello)
Celebrity photographer TY Bello could not withhold her excitement when a group of friends such as Red Media Africa's Debola Williams, Kelechi Amadi and others threw her a birthday surprise as she clocked 40.

Bello who is also a singer posted a video on her Instagram which saw her walk into an undisclosed location to a bunch of close associates who delighted her with a hearty birthday song.

She expressed gratitude for the kind wishes in her social media post.

 

She appeared to have experienced a unique as she encountered respective guests at the gathering.

TY Bello is popular for her dexterity when holding a camera as well as her passion for mentorship.

ALSO READ: TY Bello, the elegant singer and photographer

Olajumoke Orisaguna and Tinie Tempah play

Olajumoke Orisaguna and Tinie Tempah

(Ty Bello)

 

In the year 2016, a viral sensation Olajumoke Orisaguna came to everyone's attention after appearing in a photo shoot session Bello had with UK rapper Tinie Tempah.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

