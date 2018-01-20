Debola Williams and friends throw TY Bello birthday surprise

The photographer was full of gratitude in an Instagram post that saw her express joy over the birthday surprise.
Bello who is also a singer posted a video on her Instagram which saw her walk into an undisclosed location to a bunch of close associates who delighted her with a hearty birthday song.
She expressed gratitude for the kind wishes in her social media post.
Oh what a day .. trying to sit still so my heart doesn't roll out of my chest .. it's so huge I'm overwhelmed and so grateful. Beyond everything else I'm ENLIGHTENED I see everyone that God has given me so clearly ..so differently and with raw gratitude .. I feel really really blessed . Thank you everyone . Where do I even begin .?! Repost @bellanaijaonline with @get_repost #emo#44O7###emo#44O7###emo#44O7## Here#emo#4oCZ##s how we spent our morning! Celebrating @tybello at her surprise brunch put together by her friends and family. #Gracefully40Ty #GracefulForty #BellaNaija bellanaija.com
She appeared to have experienced a unique as she encountered respective guests at the gathering.
TY Bello is popular for her dexterity when holding a camera as well as her passion for mentorship.
ALSO READ: TY Bello, the elegant singer and photographer
In the year 2016, a viral sensation Olajumoke Orisaguna came to everyone's attention after appearing in a photo shoot session Bello had with UK rapper Tinie Tempah.