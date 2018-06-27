Pulse.ng logo
Cardi B says it wasn't a big deal when Offset cheated

Cardi B shuts down a nosey follower who expressed her disappointment over her marriage to Offset.

  • Published:
Cardi B and her husband, Offset play

Cardi B has come out to say that it wasn't a big deal to her when Offset cheated on her.

The beautiful rapper and soon to be mum made this known via her Instagram page comments section when a fan questioned her marriage to Offset despite the fact that he cheated on her.

"So they are married and he still cheated Okay Sis," the disturbed fan wrote. It didn't take long before Cardi B replied the obviously nosey follower. "@whiteboyyspamm and so Martin Luther King, Kobe, JayZ and Clinton and most likely your father but guess what we work things out and grew, bout to have a baby and purchasing a home together. Shit happens," she replied.

 

Well, we guess the nosey follower now has an idea of what forgiving and moving on is in a relationship. We can all recall when videos of Cardi B's then-boyfriend cheating on her broke the Internet.

ALSO READ: Cardi B says lack of sex is making her lose her eyesight

Another sex tape of Cardi B's fiance, Offset leaked!

Rapper, Offset crashes car, rushed to hospital play

Offset and Cardi B

(Rap-Up)

 

Another sex tape involving Cardi B's fiance and rapper, Offset and an unidentified lady was leaked by in March 2018.  According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, in this new 7sec footage, Offset is clearly seen having sex with an unidentified lady, whose face wasn't captured in the video.

Cardi B is in relationship with Offset of Migos play

Cardi B is in relationship with Offset of Migos

(Hot New Hip Hop)

 

Clearly, this couple has a lot on their plate in terms of handling the constant infidelity claims and leaked sex tapes in their relationship. During a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, the biggest female rapper of the moment explained why she hasn't called off her relationship with Offset.

