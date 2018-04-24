Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Behold your BBNaija finalist

This cute photo of the last five standing of the just concluded BBNaija season 3 is priceless.

The last five of Big Brother Naija, Tobi, Alex, Miracle, Cee-C and Nina play

(Pulse.ng)
They came, they stayed in the house for the whole complete 12 weeks and they finished as the finalist at the third edition of Big Brother Naija.

On our photo of the day, we bring to you the five last guys standing, who mad your T.V. screens lively for twelve weeks, we are talking about Nina, Alex, Tobi, Cee-C and the winner of the game, Miracle.

These guys look amazing and ready to take the world by storm after their exciting time at the house. From Miracle standing close to his love interest, Nina to Tobi and Alex who later began a special relationship which we all hope blossoms and finally Cee-C who apparently trended so much on social media for her unusual character back in the house, we love this photo.

After 85 entertaining days, Miracle was declared the winner of the third season of the Big Brother Naija show. He beat finalists Cee-C, Tobi, Nina, and Alex to win the grand prize worth 45 million naira.

The housemate was announced as the winner by Ebuka Obi Uchendu during the Live Finale show, which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

