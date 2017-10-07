Home > Communities > Student >

Gov. Okowa stops scholarship scheme for first class graduates

No Fund For Scholars Delta government suspends scholarship scheme for first class graduates

The government said it suspended the program because of the financial downturn in the state.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state play

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state

(Pulse)
Delta State Government has indefinitely suspended its scholarship scheme for first class graduates in the state.

The government said it stopped the program because of  ‘the prevailing economic situation bedevilling the state.’

Delta State Scholarship Board announced the suspension in a letter obtained by TheNewsGuru to all beneficiaries of the scheme.

Explaining the reason for the suspension of the program, the board noted that it is aware of the fact that the beneficiaries of the scheme depend on it to fund their education in their various tertiary institutions.

Nevertheless, the board thought it necessary to suspend the scheme because it can no longer cater for the scheme due to the financial downturn in the state.

Here is the copy of the letter dated September 27, 2017 and signed by  Comrade Elijah Ologe, the executive secretary of the state's scholarship board.

The letter announcing the suspension of first class graduate scholarship in Delta state play

The letter announcing the suspension of first class graduate scholarship in Delta state

(Thenewsguru)

 

