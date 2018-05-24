news

The Lagos State University best graduating student, Ogunsanya Fuad Adetoro has said that his first senior secondary certificate results were full of F9s.

The 24-year-old student who graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Aggregate (CGPA) of 4.7 said this during the Lagos State University's 22nd convocation ceremony on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

According to him, his academic pursuit was riddled with a health challenge that greatly affected his academic performance.

Fuad said he inherited cataract which according to him initially affected one eye and later spread to the other.

This therefore affected his academic pursuit as he had to seek medical treatment.

“My Parents helped me to seek medical help but the first operation I had was not successful.

“When my first WAEC and NECO came out, it was dotted with F9s, so I left home and went to stay with my uncle and his wife.

“My uncle and his wife also helped me to seek medical treatment at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan and the operation was successful,” he said.

After three years of staying at home, the best graduating student said he went back to secondary school to rewrite his WAEC and JAMB, after three years of staying at home.

“I was able to make four A’s and three B’s and scored 215 in JAMB to gain admission to LASU, Adetoro recalled.

The 24-year-old graduate of Business Administration also said his academic journey was rigorous as he lost his father in 2015.